Bumrah, Bhuvi back, Shami dropped for last 3 ODIs vs West Indies

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah made a comeback to the team. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: Indian pacer Mohammed Shami was dropped from the ODI squad for the final three matches against West Indies as captain Virat Kohli continues to lead the side.

However, the star duo of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah made a comeback to the team. They were rested for the first two games.

Rishabh Pant too retains his place in the squad whereas MS Dhoni will keep his place behind the wickets.

The third, fourth and fifth ODIs will be played on October 27, 29 and November 1.

After a thrilling tie in Visakhpatnam where Virat Kohli and Shai Hope scored centuries, the series remains 1-0 in favour of the hosts.

India won the first ODI comfortably by eight wickets.

Squad in full for last three ODIs: