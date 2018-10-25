search on deccanchronicle.com
Sports, Cricket

Bumrah, Bhuvi back, Shami dropped for last 3 ODIs vs West Indies

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 25, 2018, 3:45 pm IST
Updated Oct 25, 2018, 3:45 pm IST
The third, fourth and fifth ODIs will be played on October 27, 29 and November 1.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah made a comeback to the team. (Photo: PTI)
 Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah made a comeback to the team. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: Indian pacer Mohammed Shami was dropped from the ODI squad for the final three matches against West Indies as captain Virat Kohli continues to lead the side.

However, the star duo of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah made a comeback to the team. They were rested for the first two games.

 

Rishabh Pant too retains his place in the squad whereas MS Dhoni will keep his place behind the wickets.

The third, fourth and fifth ODIs will be played on October 27, 29 and November 1.

After a thrilling tie in Visakhpatnam where Virat Kohli and Shai Hope scored centuries, the series remains 1-0 in favour of the hosts.

India won the first ODI comfortably by eight wickets.

Squad in full for last three ODIs:

...
Tags: jasprit bumrah, bhuvneshwar kumar, mohammed shami, team india, india vs west indies


Related Stories

Jasprit Bumrah not bothered about what people say about his bowling action


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 with 10GB RAM and sliding camera launched

The device flaunts a truly bezel-less display — no notch here.
 

Here are the symptoms of stroke and ways you can prevent attack

A stroke occurs when blood stops flowing to part of the brain. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Things you can buy instead of buying an iPhone XS Max 512GB

Apple launched the most expensive 2018 flagship smartphones in September 2018.
 

Apple iPhone XR first impressions: A week with the cheaper 2018 iPhone

The white iPhone XR oozes sophistication and elegance.
 

UK Police hunt 'Friends' star David Schwimmer lookalike

UK Police hunt 'Friends' star David Schwimmer lookalike (Photo: Blackpool Police/ Facebook)
 

Mother thanks boy for helping daughter when she got her period on a school bus

While his identity isn’t known, the boy is being praised by people all over social media (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Let the bat do the talking: Watch Virat Kohli celebrate 37th century in unique style

He reached the landmark in his 205th innings when his score read 81, and surpassed the legendary Sachin Tendulkar who took 259 innings. (Photo:AP)

Murali Kartik calls Shai Hope as Shimron Hetmyer, trolled mercilessly on Twitter

Kartik mistook Hope for Shimron Hetmyer and despite correcting his error before the interview, he was heavily trolled by Twitterverse.(Photo: AP)

What a man: Virat Kohli becomes fastest to 10000 runs, Anushka Sharma can't keep calm

Entering the game 81 short of 10,000, with this achievement the run machine added another feather to his illustrious cap. (Photo: PTI)

IND vs WI, 2nd ODI: We need to be more consistent, says Shai Hope after Vizag tie

Shai Hope's unbeaten century salvaged a confidence-boosting tie for the West Indies in the thrilling second ODI against India in Vizag. (Photo: AP)

Australian great Shane Warne joins MCC World Cricket committee
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham