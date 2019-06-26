Cricket World Cup 2019

Sports Cricket 25 Jun 2019 ICC CWC'19: Cli ...
Sports, Cricket

ICC CWC'19: Clinical Australia outplays England by 64 runs to reach semis 1st

PTI
Published Jun 26, 2019, 8:18 am IST
Updated Jun 26, 2019, 8:48 am IST
England were pushed further down the abyss when Jonny Bairstow was dismissed by Jason Behrendorff, making it 53 for four in the 14th over.
The match was as good as over when Starc bowled Stokes with one of the tournament's finest yorkers to leave the home team reeling at 177 for six. (Photo:AP/PTI)
 The match was as good as over when Starc bowled Stokes with one of the tournament's finest yorkers to leave the home team reeling at 177 for six. (Photo:AP/PTI)

London: It was reminiscent of the Australian swagger of yore as Aaron Finch's pacers bossed arch-rivals England on their way to the World Cup semifinals with a 64-run victory here Tuesday.

While Australia became the first team to reach the semifinals of the showpiece, England's defeat, their second straight following the stunning reverse to Sri Lanka, made their path to the last four way tougher than it was not less than a week ago.

 

Captain Finch rose to the occasion with his second century of the tournament before England rallied to stop Australia at 285 for seven in their blockbuster showdown.

In reply, England found the left-arm pace duo of Jason Behrendorff (5/-43) and Mitchell Starc (4/44) too hot to handle, capitulating to 221 all out in 44.4 overs. Ben Stokes waged a lonely battle for his 89 off 115 balls.

England were off to the worst possible start, losing James Vince in only the second ball of the innings.

Bigger blows awaited the hosts as the Lord's saw in disbelief the quick departure of the in-from Joe Root followed by skipper Eoin Morgan.

At 26 for three in the sixth over, England were staring down the barrel against a side that is historically known to raise its game on the biggest stage, more so when the stakes are high.

England were pushed further down the abyss when Jonny Bairstow was dismissed by Jason Behrendorff, making it 53 for four in the 14th over.

With a 71-run partnership for the fifth wicket, Stokes and Jos Buttler somewhat rescued the innings, but the wicketkeeper-batsman got out after making 25 off 27 balls.

The match was as good as over when Starc bowled Stokes with one of the tournament's finest yorkers to leave the home team reeling at 177 for six.

Earlier, comfortably placed at 185 for three in the 36th over, Australia were headed for a 300-plus total, but lost the plot due to England's fine comeback and lack of discretion on part of most of the batsmen that followed Finch and David Warner (53).

Sent into bat after Morgan called it right at the toss, Australia were given another fine start by their in-from openers, who took them to 123 in the 23rd over, when leading scorer Warner got out.

Dropped on 15, Finch (100) went on to make his 15th ODI century, off 115 balls, but got out in the very next ball to leave the responsibility of finishing the innings in style on Steve Smith's shoulders.

Smith (38) batted positively until he was sent back by Chris Woakes, while Alex Carey smashed 38 off 27 balls, but the defending champions seemed to have lost the plot with the wickets of Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis.

Maxwell hit Jofra Archer for a four before sending his thunderbolt over long on and into the crowd for a six. But Maxwell did not last long, and Australia were 228 for five, when Stoinis was run out in the 42nd over due to the combined efforts of Jonny Bairstow, Adi Rashid and Jos Buttler.

This was after Warner and Finch shared another 100-plus stand for the first-wicket. It was the pair's fifth successive partnership of 50 or more at the tournament, a World Cup record.

Finch found the fence 11 times during his 116-ball knock and cleared it twice, with Moeen Ali being at the receiving end on both occasions.

...
Tags: england vs australia, england cricket team, australia cricket team, 2019 icc cricket world cup
Location: United Kingdom, England, London


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Sports

He was full of praise for his bowlers, especially Jason Behrendorff (5/43), who was ably supported by Mitchell Starc (4/44). (Photo:AP)

ICC CWC'19: Skipper Finch backs watchful Warner, says pitches 'demanded respect'

The 2017 Champions Trophy winners showed signs of resurgence against the Proteas, with openers Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam adding 81 for the first wicket and fast bowler Mohammad Amir taking his wickets tally to 15 for the tournament. (Photo:AFP)

ICC CWC'19: 'If we're disciplined in bat, bowl, field we can beat NZ': Mahmood

Santner said it was far from straightforward to prepare for a game against Pakistan, who also stunned pre-tournament favourites England earlier this month. (Photo:AFP)

ICC CWC'19: 'We are thriving on true team work': Mitchell Santner

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson trains in Birmingham on Tuesday. (Photo: AFP)

Mitchell Santner warns about ‘dangerous’ Pakistan



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

San Francisco becomes first major US city to ban e-cigarette sales

The ordinance says e-cigarette products sold in shops or online in San Francisco would need approval by the US Food and Drug Administration, which none currently has. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli abuses Twitter user for correcting her English; read

Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Watch: Pakistani leader attacks journalist during live TV debate

Funnily enough, shortly after the fight, Siyal took his seat on the panel again beside Imtiaz. (Photo: YouTube screengrab)
 

36 years of 1983 World Cup victory: Ranveer Singh shares reel '83 glimpses; see here

Ranveer Singh with Kapil Dev. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Iranian President Rouhani says White House is 'mentally retarded'

The US sanctions targeting top Iranian statesmen come after the downing of a US drone by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps last week. (Photo: AP)
 

Kerala best state on health parameters, UP ranks worst: NITI Aayog report

Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Odisha were among the worst-performing states on the index. (Photo: Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Mitchell Santner warns about ‘dangerous’ Pakistan

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson trains in Birmingham on Tuesday. (Photo: AFP)

ICC CWC'19: Skipper Finch backs watchful Warner, says pitches 'demanded respect'

He was full of praise for his bowlers, especially Jason Behrendorff (5/43), who was ably supported by Mitchell Starc (4/44). (Photo:AP)

ICC CWC'19: 'We are thriving on true team work': Mitchell Santner

Santner said it was far from straightforward to prepare for a game against Pakistan, who also stunned pre-tournament favourites England earlier this month. (Photo:AFP)

ICC CWC'19: 'If we're disciplined in bat, bowl, field we can beat NZ': Mahmood

The 2017 Champions Trophy winners showed signs of resurgence against the Proteas, with openers Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam adding 81 for the first wicket and fast bowler Mohammad Amir taking his wickets tally to 15 for the tournament. (Photo:AFP)

Shakib Al Hasan sets sights on India upset

Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan (left) Mushfiqur Rahim celebrate after the wicket of Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan in their group stage match at the Hampshire Bowl in Southampton on Monday. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham