LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Sports Cricket 25 May 2019 Afghanistan stuns Pa ...
Sports, Cricket

Afghanistan stuns Pakistan in World Cup 2019 warm-ups

ANI
Published May 25, 2019, 10:06 am IST
Updated May 25, 2019, 10:08 am IST
Nabi was the pick of the Afghanistan bowlers as he returned impressive figures of 3/46 off his allotted 10 overs.
Pakistan will next meet Bangladesh on May 26, while Afghanistan will face host England on May 27 in their respective warm-up matches. (Photo: AFP)
 Pakistan will next meet Bangladesh on May 26, while Afghanistan will face host England on May 27 in their respective warm-up matches. (Photo: AFP)

Bristol: Hashmatullah Shahidi guided Afghanistan to defeat Pakistan by three wickets in their respective first World Cup warm-up match at the County Ground in Bristol on Friday.

Wahab Riaz and Imad Wasim turned around the pressure and dominated Afghanistan in the death overs. Hashmatullah (74 not out) and Rashid Khan (5*) needed four runs from last over to take their side over the line. Wahab bowled the last over of the Afghanistan innings.

 

However, Rashid with a double on the second delivery and single on the third ball helped level the scores. Hashmatullah on the fourth ball completed the winning run and celebrated Afghanistan's first warm-up victory by punching in the air.

Mohammad Shahzad and Hazratullah Zazai got off to a brilliant start in a 263 run-chase with an 80-run stand in 11.1 overs, before Shahzad was retired hurt for 23.

Pakistan put the brakes on Afghanistan as Shadab Khan got rid off Hazratullah, who scored a quickfire 49 off 28 deliveries. Soon after, Rahmat followed Hazratullah to the pavilion for 32.

Samiullah Shinwari and Mohammad Nabi too contributed with their brief 22 and 34 runs, respectively.

Earlier, lone warrior Babar Azam pushed the scoreboard of Pakistan to 262 all out after the team elected to bat. The right-hander maintained his cool in spite of not finding support on the other end.

Babar took 108 balls to score 112 runs, including 10 boundaries and two sixes before Rahmat Shah ran to his left from deep backward square to dismiss him off Dawlat Zadran.

Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman started the innings on a good note. Just when the duo were about to complete 50-run opening stand, Hamid Hassan bowled Imam with the Pakistan score reading 47.

The first breakthrough energised Afghanistan and in the 12th over Mohammad Nabi bagged two wickets - Fakhar (19) and Haris Sohail cheaply for one. Spin prodigy Rashid Khan did not let Mohammad Hafeez open his arms and sent him back to the pavilion for 12.

Babar and Shoaib Malik formed a 103-run partnership for the fifth wicket, helping Pakistan revive and cross the 200-run mark before Nabi returned to end the innings of Malik for 44.

Sarfaraz Ahmed failed to play a captain's knock and returned after contributing just 13 runs. Babar soon after taking Pakistan to 250-plus run was forced to return and his side folded on 262.

Nabi was the pick of the Afghanistan bowlers as he returned impressive figures of 3/46 off his allotted 10 overs.

Pakistan will next meet Bangladesh on May 26, while Afghanistan will face host England on May 27 in their respective warm-up matches.

Brief scores: Afghanistan 263/7 (Hashmatullah Shahidi 74*, Hazratullah Zazai 49, Wahab Riaz 3-46, Imad Wasim 2-29) beat Pakistan 262 (Babar Azam 112, Shoaib Malik 44, Mohammad Nabi 3-46, Rashid Khan 2-27) by three wickets.

...
Tags: 2019 icc cricket world cup, afghanistan cricket team, pakistan cricket team
Location: United Kingdom, England, Bristol


Latest From Sports

The Proteas got off to a quickfire start as the openers Aiden Markram and Hashim Amla scored 47 runs in the opening 6.2 overs. (Photo: AFP)

South Africa defeats Sri Lanka by 87 runs in World Cup 2019 warm-ups

Mary Kom (Photo: PTI)

India Open boxing tournament: Mary Kom leads on a golden day

Victory for Barca would only slightly alleviate the disappointment of failing in the Champions League but another defeat, less than three weeks after the collapse at Anfield, would plunge the club back into crisis. (Photo: AFP)

Barcelona eye another Cup today

Naomi Osaka of Japan serves to Madison Keys of the US during their women’s singles third round match of the 2018 French Open in this file photo. (Photo: AFP)

Naomi Osaka arrives



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Traffic jam at summit, no entry put up for Mount Everest

The photo taken on May 22, 2019 and released by climber Nirmal Purjas Project Possible expedition shows heavy traffic of mountain climbers lining up to stand at the summit of Mount Everest. Many teams had to line up for hours on May 22 to reach the summit, risking frostbites and altitude sickness, as a rush of climbers marked one of the busiest days on the worlds highest mountain. — AFP
 

ICC World Cup 2019: The battle of India's spin twins

Yuzvendra Chahal has taken 72 wickets in 41 ODI matches at an economy of 4.89. (Photo: PTI/AP)
 

No Cong MP left on bullet train route: Twitter users mock Oppn

Churchgate is located in south Mumbai, from where Arvind Ganpat Sawant of the BJP's cantankerous ally Shiv Sena won. (Representational Image/ indiarailinfo.com)
 

Nepali girl, 18, dances her way into Guinness book

Bandana, a resident of Dhankuta district in eastern Nepal, started dancing at the age of five and would often dance with her younger brother. (Photo: Bandana Nepal)
 

Have a look at ten greatest World Cup matches of all time

England will play against South Africa in the curtain-raiser at The Oval in London. (Photo: Sachin Tendulkar FC/Twitter)
 

Ankita Lokhande and her BF Vicky Jain buy big 8 BHK flat; to marry by end of 2019?

Ankita Lokhande with Vicky Jain. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Don’t read much into indifferent Australia series: Yuzvendra Chahal

5 Days to go

Hat-trick by awesome Australia

Australia celebrate their World Cup hat-trick in 2007.

Need a stroke of luck: Kapil Dev

Kapil Dev

Time for WARM-up RUN

Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Vijay Shankar, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya and Shikhar Dhawan at a promotional event in London on Friday. (Photo: AP)

ICC World Cup 2019: Batsman sculpture to be made and unveiled on June 1

Former England batsman Jonathan Trott will join cricket fans on May 25 in picking up a paintbrush and making their mark on this iconic tournament installation, while local graffiti artist Silent Hobo will entertain crowds by creating live graffiti artwork showcasing some of Bristol's iconic landmarks throughout the bank holiday weekend. (Photo: ICC/ twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham