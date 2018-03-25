Ball-tampering row: Smith, Warner step down as captain for 3rd Test

Sydney: Steve Smith and David Warner will stand down as captain and vice-captain for rest of Australia's third Test match against South Africa, Cricket Australia said Sunday as it investigates a ball-tampering scandal.

Tim Paine will step in as acting captain for the remainder of the Test in Newlands, CA chief James Sutherland said in a statement.

"Following discussions with Steve Smith and David Warner they have agreed to stand down as Captain and Vice-Captain respectively for the remainder of this Test match," Sutherland said.