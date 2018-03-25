search on deccanchronicle.com
Sports, Cricket

Mohammed Shami undergoes stitches after injuring head in road accident

PTI
Published Mar 25, 2018, 10:41 am IST
Updated Mar 25, 2018, 11:42 am IST
The Team India pacer is currently recuperating in Dehradun and is out of danger.
BCCI's Anti-Corruption Unit gave a clean chit to Shami and also included the pacer in Grade B of the board's annual retainer contracts. (Photo: BCCI)
 BCCI's Anti-Corruption Unit gave a clean chit to Shami and also included the pacer in Grade B of the board's annual retainer contracts. (Photo: BCCI)

Dehradun: India pacer Mohammed Shami has escaped with minor injuries after being involved in a road accident while travelling from Dehradun to New Delhi.

Shami, who is in the Delhi Daredevils IPL team, was returning to New Delhi from Dehradun in a car on Saturday when it collided with a truck.

 

Shami sustained minor injuries and got a few stitches on his head. He is currently recuperating in Dehradun. He is out of danger.

The 27-year-old Shami trained for two days at the Abhimanyu Cricket Academy (ACA), run by Bengal batsman and India 'A' player Abhimanyu Easwaran's father in Dehradun to rejuvenate himself mentally and physically. He had claimed that he has been under "mental tourture" after his wife Hasin Jahan lodged a complaint of domestic violence and infidelity against him. Shami has denied all the allegations.

"Mohammed Shami is safe and sound. He was returning to Delhi from Dehradun after training when there was a minor collision with his car. He was taken to the hospital and got a few stitches on his head. He is perfectly fine and advised rest for a day. He is at a private place after being discharged yesterday only. He will return to Delhi tomorrow if health permits. There is no such injury which can hamper his participation in IPL," Abhimanyu father Easwaran RP told PTI today.

Shami has been booked under various non-bailable, including attempt to murder, and bailable sections of the Indian Penal Code. Jahan has also alleged that Shami had taken money from a Pakistani woman named Alishba on the insistence of an England-based businessman, Mohammad Bhai.

A few days back, the BCCI had cleared Shami's central contract after its Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) exonerated him of corruption charges levelled by his wife Jahan.

Shami has been given a Grade 'B' annual contract, which will make him richer by Rs 3 crore. He will also be free to play in the Indian Premier League for his franchise the Delhi Daredevils, starting April 7.

Tags: mohammed shami, board of control for cricket in india (bcci), hasin jahan
Location: India, Uttarakhand, Dehradun




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mohammed Shami undergoes stitches after injuring head in road accident

BCCI's Anti-Corruption Unit gave a clean chit to Shami and also included the pacer in Grade B of the board's annual retainer contracts. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Apple to unveil a foldable iPhone in the next two years

Earlier reports claimed that last year, Apple applied for a patent application for a foldable display and is likely researching ways to create a foldable iPhone. (Photo: This photo is a fan-made foldable iPhone concept shared by MacRumors)
 

Can Facebook restore public trust after privacy scandal?

Losing that would be a disaster, not just for Facebook, but for any Silicon Valley company that relies on users to open up their private lives.
 

India queries Cambridge Analytica over alleged Facebook data breach

India is preparing for a general election in 2019 and several states will elect new assemblies this year and the next.
 

Beware: New Facebook scam email is milking your sensitive information

By the time you realise, your Facebook page information is lying in someone’s database, ready to be sold to someone sitting thousands of miles away waiting to perform cyber crime.
 

Xiaomi Redmi 5 review: Superior build, eager performance — value for money

While its predecessor offered all the usual stuff in the best of ways, the Redmi 5 brings changes in places that made the budget smartphone feel ‘budget’.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Steve Smith fights for job as Cricket Australia announce ball-tampering probe

Calls were growing for the 28-year-old to stand down after he admitted he was the mastermind of the premeditated plan hatched during the lunch break.(Photo: AFP)

Big mistake: Steve Smith's Australia admits ball-tampering

Smith will now face calls for his resignation after admitting that Bancroft did not act alone. (Photo: AFP)

Virat Kohli will be desperate to prove himself in England

Virat Kohli

IPL 2018: Dinesh Karthik credits Abhishek Nayar to help him overcome self-doubts

Karthik is part of No Honking 11 which is playing against Road Safety 11 in an exhibition match at the Wankhede Stadium. (Photo: PTI)

South Africa vs Australia, 3rd test: Bancroft could face ball tampering questions

Bancroft appeared to have an object in his hand after fielding the ball at cover. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham