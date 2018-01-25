LIVE| SA vs Ind, 3rd Test Day 2: South Africa head to tea break at 143-6

Johannesburg: South Africa lost some crucial wickets as they struggled their way to 143-6 at tea break on Day two of the third Test against India on Thursday.

Soon after losing AB de Villiers, Jasprit Bumrah took the crucial wicket of captain Faf du Plessis, as South Africa were six down.

However, Hashim Amla took the hosts back to safety with a welll-played half-century.

Currently, it is Hashim Amla and Vernon Philander who are batting on 54 and 13 respectectively.

South Africa 108-5 after 42 overs:

WICKET! Bumrah gets his first wicket as Faf du Plessis is bowled. The pacer bowls outside off and the ball swings in sharply. The Proteas skipper leaves the ball and sees it brush off the pad before rattling the off stump.

WICKET | Bowled! du Plessis misjudges one that nips back in to hit off stump. SA 107/5 trail by 86 runs. Next in is Quinton de Kock #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/iSRP7TOjAa — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 25, 2018

South Africa 93-4 after 37 overs:

WICKET! India get the big fish courtesy of a beauty by Bhuvneshwar. AB de Villiers goes for an on-drive but Bhuvi's inswinger takes him by surprise. The ball makes way through the gates before castling his off-stump.

WICKET | Bowled Him! Kumar strikes again and it's the big wicket of AB who goes for 5. SA 92/4 trail by 95 runs #SAvIND #FreedomSeries pic.twitter.com/Mn6mC5vz8g — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 25, 2018

South Africa 80-3 from 30 overs:

WICKET! Edge and taken by Ajinkya Rahane at gully! Ishant Sharma has ended Kagiso Rabada's vigil. He departs after scoring 30, South Africa 3 down.

South Africa 16-2 from 12.3 overs:

WICKET! Bhuvneshwar Kumar does it again, as he successfully sees off Dean Elgar, who is caught behind by wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel.

WICKET | India get the breakthrough and it's the wicket of Elgar who is caught behind by Patel off Kumar's bowling. SA 16/2 #FreedomSeries #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/JDLMT98mN1 — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 25, 2018

Preview:

India will look to get more wickets on Thursday when they face South Africa on Day two of the third Test here at the Wanderers Stadium.

Proteas to resume on 6-1. Elgar 4*

KG 0*

India bowled out for 187. #ProteaFire #SAvIND #FreedomSeries — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 25, 2018

India struggled to finish their innings at 187 on Wednesday, with half-centuries by Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara being the only takeaways for them.

In reply, Bhuvneshwar Kumar came back strongly, taking the wicket of opener Aiden Markram. India were back in control after that, restricting the hosts to six for one at stumps on the first day.

The onus will be on the pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami to get more wickets, in order to restrict the Proteas to a low total.

Earlier in the day, the South African pacers had contributed together to bowl out the visitors to a low total.

India will hope to avoid giving the hosts a whitewash and will look to sign off the Test series with a consolation win.