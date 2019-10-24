Sports Cricket 24 Oct 2019 Virat Kohli rested f ...
Sports, Cricket

Virat Kohli rested from T20s against Bangladesh, maiden call-up for Shivam Dube

PTI
Published Oct 24, 2019, 5:13 pm IST
Updated Oct 24, 2019, 5:26 pm IST
The prolific Sanju Samson and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal returned to the side for the T20 Internationals.
As has been the case in the past, Rohit Sharma will lead the T20 squad in Virat Kohli's absence against Bangladesh. (Photo: AFP)
 As has been the case in the past, Rohit Sharma will lead the T20 squad in Virat Kohli's absence against Bangladesh. (Photo: AFP)

Mumbai: India captain Virat Kohli was on Thursday rested from the upcoming three-match T20 series against Bangladesh while Mumbai's Shivam Dube was rewarded with a maiden call-up for his domestic exploits.

The prolific Sanju Samson and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal returned to the side for the T20 Internationals.

 

As has been the case in the past, Rohit Sharma will lead the T20 squad in Kohli's absence.

The squad for the Test series against the neighbours remained unchanged after India's 3-0 whitewash of South Africa recently. The series starts November 3 and comprises three T20 Internationals and two Tests.

Also finding a place in the T20 squad was Mumbai seamer Shardul Thakur while all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was rested.

Delhi pacer Navdeep Saini was omitted on fitness grounds.

"Experienced pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar could make a comeback from injury in the next series (against the West Indies)," chairman of selectors MSK Prasad said.

Injured pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah's return will take longer, he added.

India's squad for T20I series against Bangladesh:

Rohit Sharma (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant(wk), Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Shivam Dube, Shardul Thakur

Squad for Test series against Bangladesh:

Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Saha (wk), R Jadeja, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant.

...
Tags: virat kohli, shivam dube, india vs bangladesh
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Sports

Inter Milan are interested in signing former Germany star Thomas Muller, who has lost his starting place at Bayern Munich, magazine Kicker reported on Thursday. (Photo: Twitter/Thomas Mueller)

Inter Milan interested in Bayern Munich star Thomas Muller - report

England football club Liverpool FC will be taking action against fans after a racist banner against striker Divock Origi surfaced during the Champions League match against Genk on Wednesday (local time). (Photo:AFP)

Liverpool to take action after racist banner against Divock Origi surfaces

Harry Maguire said he is enjoying being a part of a

Harry Maguire is enjoying being part of 'big club' Manchester United

The final of the ICC U19 World Cup will be played on nine February and the next day has been kept as a reserve day. (Photo: AFP)

ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2020 schedule announced



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Toyota to launch a compact electric car in India

The EV will be shared by Toyota and Suzuki for India.
 

Watch: Snake eating dead snake gets stung by wasp

It seems that the circle of life caught on in the video shared by Evangeline Cummings on Twitter. (Photo: Screengrab/)
 

Kolkata, Bengaluru to be included in World Bank's doing business report

Now with the inclusion of Kolkata and Bengaluru, Indian ranking in the World Bank's report will present a much better picture, the official said. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

Watch: Lebanon protesters perform 'baby shark' song to calm down toddler in car

The video shot by Eliane, which has since gone viral, shows a group of around twenty people around her car, singing to the surprised toddler as he clutches a bottle. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Tharoor vs Adhir Ranjan: Latest tweet over Chidambaram leaves netizens confused

The tweet drew hilarious responses from Twitter users. (Photo: File)
 

This B'desh MP hired 8 lookalikes to sit for her exams, expelled from university

Nusrat could not be reached for comment. (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2020 schedule announced

The final of the ICC U19 World Cup will be played on nine February and the next day has been kept as a reserve day. (Photo: AFP)

Australia look to make statement before 2020 T20 World Cup

With the T20 World Cup the only piece of major silverware missing in Australia’s bursting trophy cabinet, Aaron Finch’s team will look to make a statement in the series against Sri Lanka and Pakistan a year before hosting the global tournament. (Photo:AFP)

Kohli looking forward to healthy discussion with newly-elected BCCI President Ganguly

One thing Ganguly wants from Kohli is to lead India to trophies in ICC tournaments, something that the country has not done since the Champions Trophy. (Photo: AFP)

Cricket fraternity wishes Wriddhiman Saha on his 35th birthday; see tweets

Saha got his chance against South Africa in the home series in which he contributed 45 runs as he only got to bat in two innings. (Photo: AP)

Kidambi Srikanth congratulates Sourav Ganguly on becoming BCCI President

Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth on Thursday congratulated former skipper Sourav Ganguly on becoming the 39th Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President. (Photo:FIle)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham