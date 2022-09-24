  
Sports Cricket 24 Sep 2022 Fans to watch today& ...
Sports, Cricket

Fans to watch today’s T20 match on big screen in pubs and bars

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY SAMUEL PAUL
Published Sep 24, 2022, 11:52 pm IST
Updated Sep 25, 2022, 10:25 am IST
Many fans are gearing up for watching the match on big screens in some hotel or pub. (AP).
Hyderabad: The disappointment of not getting tickets for Sunday’s T20 showdown between India and Australia at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium notwithstanding, many fans are gearing up for the next best thing — watching the match on big screens in some hotel or pub.

Catering to this demand, rather seizing the godsent opportunity that has presented itself most pubs, bars and premiers hotels have installed big screens. Not surprisingly tables in most of them have been reserved in advance by fans keen on catching action live in the company of their family and friends. The bigger the screen, the wider the patronage.

“There has been a lot of hype about the match because it has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. We will be watching as a family gathering,” said Padma Iruganti, a resident of Sagar Society in Banjara Hills.

A. Jaya Prakash, general manager of Broadway, the Brewery, said, “The demand has been more because an international fixture is happening in Hyderabad after three years. Moreover, it is on a Sunday. This is the reason why many families, youngsters and cricket enthusiasts are coming to us. We have the biggest screens in the twin cities,”

Amarnath Yadav from Savera bar and family restaurant in Kompally said, “usually, whenever India is playing a match, the bar is filled with fans. Now that there has been too much publicity for Sunday’s match, we expect a larger turnout. Whenever there are big matches, customers go to good places for better experiences. The ambience at our place suits their expectations.”

Tags: t20 match india-australia, big screens in pubs, broadway brewery, savera bar
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


