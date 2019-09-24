Sports Cricket 24 Sep 2019 Jasprit Bumrah ruled ...
Sports, Cricket

Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of IND-SA Tests due to injury

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 24, 2019, 5:05 pm IST
Updated Sep 24, 2019, 5:05 pm IST
Bumrah has sustained a minor stress fracture in his lower back and has been replaced by Umesh Yadav.
Indian spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. (Photo: AP)
 Indian spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. (Photo: AP)

Mumbai: Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of India-South Africa Tests due to stress fracture.

Bumrah, who is an integral part of Team India's pace attack has scalped 62 wickets in 12 Tests at an average of 19.24. Bumrah is yet to play a Test match on the Indian soil.

Tags: indian cricket team, jasprit bumrah, umesh yadav
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


