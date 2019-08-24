Sports Cricket 24 Aug 2019 Fire breaks out at c ...
Sports, Cricket

Fire breaks out at cricketer Sreesanth’s house in Kerala, no injuries reported

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 24, 2019, 10:49 am IST
Updated Aug 24, 2019, 1:12 pm IST
Sreesanth's wife, children and two house help were home on the first floor when the fire broke out.
S Sreesanth (Photo: File)
 S Sreesanth (Photo: File)

Kochi: A fire broke out at cricketer Sreesanth's residence in Kerala on Saturday morning.

As reported by The Indian Express, the incident occurred around 2 am on the ground floor of the Edapally residence. No one was injured in the fire. An entire room was destroyed in the fire.

 

Sreesanth's wife, children and two house help were home on the first floor when the fire broke out. The team of firefighters rescued the family by breaking-in the glass door on the first floor of the house through the stairway.

...
Tags: s sreesanth
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)


Latest From Sports

Senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav were left out while Jadeja got the nod in the playing XI. (Photo: AFP)

IND-WI first Test: Jadeja happy to repay captain Kohli's faith

In May 2019, disciplinary proceedings were initiated by WADA's Laboratory Expert Group (LabEG) and subsequently carried out by an independent Disciplinary Committee. (Photo: PTI)

'Sports Ministry to appeal against WADA's decision of suspending NDTL': Kiren Rijiju

Archer went on to take five wickets in his debut Test match and he entered the ICC Test match bowler's rankings at the 83rd position. (Photo: AFP)

Watch: Barmy Army hails pacer Jofra Archer

Mitchell Starc is yet to play a game in the ongoing Ashes and for the third Test Peter Siddle was dropped to bring in James Pattinson. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Josh Hazlewood hails Australia bowling lineup's competitive spirit



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

5 Hottest Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ features for the discerning Indian

The Aura Glow variant is hands-down the best looking smartphone in the world.
 

This 4-in-1 pill can prevent heart problems

It’s much simpler to give people one medication that manages a couple of risk factors at the same time. (Photo: AP)
 

Skoda offers benefits of up to Rs 3 lakh in August 2019

All except Superb Sportline offered with a Skoda loyalty bonus.
 

Surprising Apple iPhone 11 leaks

Apple will be making a few surprise upgrades to the iPhone 11’s design, camera, Face ID and storage.
 

‘Unbelievable’: Mumbai man climbs airport wall, inspecting plane on runway; see video

A video soon went viral on social media where it can be seen that the man calmly walked over to the SpiceJet plane and inspect it. (Photo: Gul Panag/ video screengrab)
 

UAE woman feels choked with husband's love and affection, seeks divorce

In a rare case of petition for divorce that has been filed in the Shariah court in the United Arab Emirates, a wife felt suffocated with husband’s love towards her. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

IND-WI first Test: Jadeja happy to repay captain Kohli's faith

Senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav were left out while Jadeja got the nod in the playing XI. (Photo: AFP)

Watch: Barmy Army hails pacer Jofra Archer

Archer went on to take five wickets in his debut Test match and he entered the ICC Test match bowler's rankings at the 83rd position. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Josh Hazlewood hails Australia bowling lineup's competitive spirit

Mitchell Starc is yet to play a game in the ongoing Ashes and for the third Test Peter Siddle was dropped to bring in James Pattinson. (Photo: AFP)

Jasprit Bumrah surpasses Ashwin, becomes fastest Indian to scalp 50 Test wickets

Bumrah achieved the feat against West Indies on day two of the ongoing first Test match at Antigua. (Photo: AP)

Ambati Rayudu hints at breaking retirement, making comeback to white-ball cricket

The right-handed batsman was aspiring to be India’s number four at the World Cup. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham