122nd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,288,130

48,446

Recovered

816,205

31,938

Deaths

30,645

755

Maharashtra34750219425312854 Tamil Nadu1929641367933232 Delhi1273641090653745 Karnataka80863293101616 Andhra Pradesh7271137555884 Uttar Pradesh58104358031298 Gujarat52563380592256 West Bengal51757316561255 Telangana5082639327447 Rajasthan3322023815594 Bihar3006619876208 Haryana2818621697372 Assam267731803469 Madhya Pradesh2484216836770 Odisha1983513750139 Jammu and Kashmir157118607273 Kerala15033616146 Punjab113017641269 Jharkhand6243294261 Chhatisgarh5968423029 Uttarakhand4849329755 Goa4176254128 Tripura334520338 Puducherry2300136931 Manipur206014180 Himachal Pradesh1697107711 Nagaland10874860 Arunachal Pradesh8583033 Chandigarh78052613 Meghalaya514774 Sikkim3431080 Mizoram3171680
Sports Cricket 24 Jul 2020 IPL 2020 in UAE; tou ...
Sports, Cricket

IPL 2020 in UAE; tournament to begin on September 19 and end on November 8

PTI
Published Jul 24, 2020, 2:47 pm IST
Updated Jul 24, 2020, 2:47 pm IST
The IPL has been made possible by the ICC's decision to postpone the October-November T20 World Cup in Australia.
The IPL is back to entertain fans.
 The IPL is back to entertain fans.

Mumbai: The eagerly-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) will start on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with the final slated on November 8, well-placed BCCI sources have told PTI.

While the IPL Governing Council will meet next week to chalk out the final details and approve the schedule, it is understood that the BCCI has informally intimated the franchises about the plan.

 

"IPL, in all likelihood, will start on September 19 (Saturday) and the final will be held on November 8 (Sunday). It is a 51-day window which will suit the franchises as well as the broadcasters and other stakeholders," a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity on Thursday night.

The IPL has been made possible by the ICC's decision to postpone the October-November T20 World Cup in Australia owing to the Covid-19 pandemic due to which the host country expressed its inability to conduct the event.

While there was speculation that the IPL will start from September 26, the BCCI decided to advance it by a week in order to ensure that the Indian team's tour of Australia is not jeopardised.

 

"The Indian team will have a mandatory quarantine of 14 days as per the Australian government rules. A delay would have sent the plans haywire," the official said.

"The best part is that 51 days is not at all a curtailed period and there will be much less double headers. We could stick to original five double headers in seven week window," he added.

The Indians are set to play a four-match Test series against Australia starting December 3 in Brisbane.

It is expected that with each and every team needing at least a month's time to train, the IPL franchises will be leaving base by August 20 which gives them exactly four weeks time to prepare.

 

The cash-rich event was originally scheduled to start at the end of March but the Covid-19 pandemic and the travel restrictions that were put in place to contain the virus, led to an indefinite postponement.

However, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly maintained that the event will be held some time this year.

...
Tags: indian premier league (ipl), ipl 2020, united arab emirates (uae), t20 cricket, ipl in uae


Latest From Sports

The Indian Premier League trophy.

IPL 2020 is all set to be held in UAE; BCCI to seek government clearance

Sumo began a new tournament in front of a live audience Sunday. (AFP Photo)

Japan holds sumo despite rise in virus infections

The Deccan Charges team of 2008 celebrates its victory in the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL)

BCCI's termination of Deccan Chargers from IPL found illegal

The Deccan Chargers logo

Arbitrator rules in favour of Deccan Chargers, BCCI told to pay Rs 4,800 crore



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Sachin and Anjali Tendulkar to hit a quarter-century

Sachin and Anjali Tendulkar

Personal troubles drove Shami to think of committing suicide thrice

Pace bowler Mohammed Shami. AP Photo

MS Dhoni’s new look shocks fans

MS Dhoni with daughter Ziva

Swara steps in for Sammy

Swara Bhaskar

ICC bans Indian owner of T10 franchise for corrupt practices

International Cricket Council
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham