Umar Akmal makes sensational fixing claims about India-Pakistan World Cup 2015 game

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jun 24, 2018, 3:09 pm IST
Updated Jun 24, 2018, 3:42 pm IST
Both the teams will once again lock horns in the Cricket World Cup next year at Old Trafford on June 16.
Umar Akmal went on to say that this was nothing new, and similar offers were made to him in the past. (Photo: AFP)
Karachi: In a shocking revelation, Pakistan cricketer Umar Akmal has said he had received an offer to spot-fix during Pakistan’s 2015 Cricket World Cup game against India.

India went on to win that encounter in Adelaide by 76 runs, with Virat Kohli top-scoring (107 runs) in the entire match.

 

I had got an offer during the World Cup to leave alone two balls and they were willing to pay me $200,000 for that. It was our first match against India in the 2015 World Cup,” Umar was quoted saying by Samaa TV.

He went on to say that this was nothing new, and similar offers were made to him in the past.

“Similar offers have been made in the past as well. In the matches with India I’ve been told to make some excuse and opt out of the game for which I’d be paid but I have told those people that I am committed to Pakistan and to not approach me ever with such offers,” he continued.

Both Pakistan and India crashed out of the tournament after losses to eventual champions Australia in the quarterfinal and semifinal respectively.

The 28-year-old Umar last played for Pakistan in an ODI against Australia Down Under in January 2017.

