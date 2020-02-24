Sports Cricket 24 Feb 2020 New Zealand thrash I ...
Sports, Cricket

New Zealand thrash India by 10 wickets

PTI
Published Feb 24, 2020, 7:00 am IST
Updated Feb 24, 2020, 7:00 am IST
India fail to cross 200 in both innings, a total failure of batting in adverse conditions
New Zealand's Tim Southee is congratulated by team mates after taking the final wicket of India's Jasprit Bumrah during the first cricket Test between India and New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, New Zealand, February 24, 2020. New Zealand defeated India by ten wickets. (AP)
 New Zealand's Tim Southee is congratulated by team mates after taking the final wicket of India's Jasprit Bumrah during the first cricket Test between India and New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, New Zealand, February 24, 2020. New Zealand defeated India by ten wickets. (AP)

Wellington: Indian batsmen's inadequacies in adverse conditions were laid bare as they crashed to an embarrassing 10-wicket defeat against a ruthless New Zealand side that wrapped up the opening Test in just over three days here on Monday.

Starting the day on 144 for four, India were all out for 191 in their second innings. This was only a shade better than their dismal 165 in the first innings, which eventually proved to be decisive.

 

Trent Boult (4/39 in 22 overs) and Tim Southee (5/61 in 21 overs), the most under-rated new ball pairs in world cricket, showed that when it boils down to playing incisive seam and swing bowling, this batting line-up is still a work in progress.

The required target of nine runs was knocked off by New Zealand without much ado for their 100th Test win.

India's last defeat was against Australia at Perth during the 2018-19 series but the loss at the Basin Reserve would hurt them more because the visitors have not surrendered in such a fashion of late.

There was no resistance from a star-studded line-up and more than intent, the failure was due to poor technique on a track that had something on the third and fourth day as well.

This is a team that plays fast bowling much better than their predecessors, the reason for their success on the bouncy Australian tracks.

But when it comes to facing conventional seam and swing bowling in testing conditions, they are yet to learn the art of saving a Test match.

India had lost the mental battle on the first day itself when they saw the moisture on the wicket.

The toss became a factor and not for one session did they look comfortable. Mayank Agarwal was the only batsman, who felt at home in patches, as New Zealand showed what a Test match strategy is all about.

If the first innings was about mixing back of length deliveries with fuller length balls, the second innings saw the pacers coming from round the wicket and targeting the rib-cage. The line was disconcerting and it stifled them for good.

It affected their mindset and once Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari stepped out on the fourth morning, defeat was written all over as both looked ill-equipped to handle such high quality seam bowling.

Rahane (29 off 75 balls) and Vihari (15 off 79 balls) are players who only play long-form cricket at the international level and both are known for their patience.

But little would have the Indian vice-captain apprehended that he would get a delivery from Boult, which he thought would move away after pitching but it held its line and he had no option but to jab at it, and all he got was an edge.

Southee, who bowls a lovely classical outswinger, then bowled an off-cutter from the other end and before Vihari could comprehend, it came back sharply to peg the stumps back.

Within first 20 minutes, the two seasoned practitioners of swing had knocked the stuffing out of India's resistance.

Rishabh Pant (25 off 41 balls) batted only in the manner he can and played one breathtaking shot off Southee, a slog sweep off a 130 kmph-plus delivery to the deep mid-wicket boundary.

But there was too much left to do with too little support from the other end. Bending on one knee, he tried another audacious slog scoop but couldn't clear.

Southee, who had a terrific match, deservingly completed his 10th five-wicket haul and all it took was 16 overs to end the innings and the match.

New Zealand now have 120 points in the World Test championship and India stayed on top with 36 points.

...
Tags: india new zealand, test match, basin reserve, wellington
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Sports

India's captain Virat Kohli walks off the field following his team's ten wicket loss during the first cricket test between India and New Zealand at Basin Reserve in Wellington, New Zealand, February 24, 2020. (AP)

Virat Kohli after 10-wicket loss: We were not just competitive enough

Trainees in action during the three-day tennis camp organised by Academia Sports Village at the Hyderabad Polo and Riding Club complex in Aziz Nagar on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Chandni Srinivasan for World Junior tennis event

In a one-sided affair, an unbeaten century by Anirudh Sompalli (106 n. o.) helped Jubilee Hills (116 for no loss) thump Fateh Maidan Club (115/9 in 20 overs) by 10 wickets.

Secunderabad, Nizam clubs victorious

Left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha, who retired from cricket recently.

Which cruel feat/fate do Pragyan Ojha and Jason Gillespie share?



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

ColorOS 7 review: Slick, smooth and everything in between!

The ColorOS 7 is where Dark Mode is finally done right and this is evident on some of OPPO’s flagship handsets with AMOLED displays.
 

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

Ever since its inception, JVC has built a name for itself when it came to launching products that featured great Japanese design and quality to match.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Akash Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO at Cashfree

At Cashfree’s core is a drive to solve problems faced by businesses in digital payments and disbursals.
 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
 

Jabra Elite 75t review: An AirPods Pro killer!

The Jabra Elite 75t are noticeably smaller than the previous-generation Elite 65t and this makes a huge difference to the overall experience.
 

Karnataka man stuns the world by running 142.5 meters in 13.62 seconds

Twitter Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Boult fired up as New Zealand have India on the ropes

New Zealand's Trent Boult bowls during day three of the first Test cricket match between New Zealand and India at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on February 23, 2020. (AFP)

Which cruel feat/fate do Pragyan Ojha and Jason Gillespie share?

Left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha, who retired from cricket recently.

Secunderabad, Nizam clubs victorious

In a one-sided affair, an unbeaten century by Anirudh Sompalli (106 n. o.) helped Jubilee Hills (116 for no loss) thump Fateh Maidan Club (115/9 in 20 overs) by 10 wickets.

Agarwal's 50 takes India to 78/2 at tea, still trailing by 105 runs

India's Mayank Agarwal square cuts against New Zealand during the first cricket Test between India and New Zealand at Basin Reserve in Wellington, New Zealand, Sunday, February 23, 2020. (AP)

Over The Top: Women’s game is growing by leaps & bounds

Australia’s captain Meg Lanning and her Indian counterpart Harmanpreet Kaur in this file photo.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham