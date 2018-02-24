search on deccanchronicle.com
 Live| South Africa vs India, 3rd T20: South Africa wins the toss, elect to field
 
Sports, Cricket

Live| South Africa vs India, 3rd T20: South Africa wins the toss, elect to field

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 24, 2018, 8:52 pm IST
Updated Feb 24, 2018, 9:10 pm IST
Virat Kohli has been ruled out of the 3rd T20 due to stiff back as Rohit Sharma leads the side.
Virat Kohli and JP duminy will leave no stone unturn to capture the T20 series for their team. (Photo: BCCI)
Here are the confirmed lineups for the match:

Preview:

Cape Town: India and South Africa will square off against each other in the final T20 match to be played at Newlands in Capetown on Saturday. The series is currently locked at 1-1 after South Africa won the second T20 by 6 wickets.

Wicket-keeper batsman Heinrich Klassen who top scored with 69 runs and skipper JP Duminy, who remained not out on 64 runs helped the Proteas win the second match.

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who made the opposition batsmen dance to his tunes during ODI series, faced a horrid night at Centurion, where he was hit for 64 runs in his four overs.

India have played two matches at Newlands during the entire tour and Saturday's fixture will make it three. Virat Kohli's boys had mixed result in two matches. The Men in Blue overpower the Proteas in the ODI format, but lost  the test match.

