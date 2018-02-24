Live| South Africa vs India, 3rd T20: South Africa wins the toss, elect to field

Virat Kohli and JP duminy will leave no stone unturn to capture the T20 series for their team. (Photo: BCCI)

#TeamIndia Playing XI for the decider game. Virat Kohli misses out due to a stiff back. Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah are three changes for #TeamIndia #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/n2X7mSOHLd — BCCI (@BCCI) February 24, 2018

SA XI: D Miller, R Hendricks, JP Duminy, H Klaasen, F Behardien, C Jonker, C Morris, A Phehlukwayo, A Phangiso, J Dala, T Shamsi — BCCI (@BCCI) February 24, 2018

Cape Town: India and South Africa will square off against each other in the final T20 match to be played at Newlands in Capetown on Saturday. The series is currently locked at 1-1 after South Africa won the second T20 by 6 wickets.

Wicket-keeper batsman Heinrich Klassen who top scored with 69 runs and skipper JP Duminy, who remained not out on 64 runs helped the Proteas win the second match.

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who made the opposition batsmen dance to his tunes during ODI series, faced a horrid night at Centurion, where he was hit for 64 runs in his four overs.

India have played two matches at Newlands during the entire tour and Saturday's fixture will make it three. Virat Kohli's boys had mixed result in two matches. The Men in Blue overpower the Proteas in the ODI format, but lost the test match.