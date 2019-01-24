search on deccanchronicle.com
Sports, Cricket

CoA lifts ban on Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul with immediate effect

PTI
Published Jan 24, 2019, 6:01 pm IST
Updated Jan 24, 2019, 6:04 pm IST
The CoA decided to lift the suspension pending an inquiry, for which an ombudsman is to be appointed by the Supreme Court.
While Diana Edulji wanted the BCCI office-bearers to be involved in deciding the fate of the two cricketers, CoA chief Vinod Rai had dismissed the suggestion as it would have been in violation of the Board constitution. (Photo: Instagram)
 While Diana Edulji wanted the BCCI office-bearers to be involved in deciding the fate of the two cricketers, CoA chief Vinod Rai had dismissed the suggestion as it would have been in violation of the Board constitution. (Photo: Instagram)

New Delhi: The suspensions on Indian cricketers Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul were on Thursday lifted by the Committee of Administrators (CoA), two weeks after they were sent home from the tour of Australia due to their sexist comments on a TV show.

The CoA, after consulting new amicus curiae P S Narsimha, decided to lift the suspension pending an inquiry, for which an ombudsman is to be appointed by the Supreme Court. The apex court has listed the matter tentatively for February 5.

 

"The above matter and decision has been taken with the concurrence of the Learned Amicus Curiae, Mr. P.S. Narasimha. In view of the above, the suspension orders dated 11.01.2019 is immediately lifted pending appointment and adjudication of the allegations by the BCCI Ombudsman," read a statement of CoA, issued by the BCCI.

Pandya is now expected to join the team in New Zealand while Rahul might play in either domestic circuit or show up for India A in an ongoing home series against England Lions.

While Diana Edulji wanted the BCCI office-bearers to be involved in deciding the fate of the two cricketers, CoA chief Vinod Rai had dismissed the suggestion as it would have been in violation of the Board constitution.

The CoA said the decision to suspend the two players was taken under "Rule 46 of the approved BCCI Constitution", which covers players' conduct that can bring the Board into disrepute.

The idea of letting the players get on with the game was first mooted by BCCI acting president CK Khanna, who wanted the suspensions to be lifted pending inquiry.

Pandya and Rahul's crass comments on the show 'Koffee With Karan', where they spoke about hooking up with multiple women, were criticised by one and all.

  

...
Tags: hardik pandya, kl rahul, committee of administrators (coa), board of control for cricket in india (bcci)


Related Stories

I've had sleepless nights: Karan Johar speaks on Hardik Pandya-KL Rahul controversy
Harbhajan Singh slams Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul for ruining Indian players' reputation
We all make mistakes; give another chance to Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul: Simon Taufel
Sreesanth disapproves Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul remarks; backs them to return
Khar Gymkhana revokes Hardik Pandya's honorary membership post controversial remark
Appoint ombudsman to end impasse over Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul controversy: CoA to SC
Mumbai Indians deny asking BCCI to speed-up Hardik Pandya's investigation
Hardik Pandya-KL Rahul effect: CoA mulls behavioural counselling for Team India
We are forced to play third pacer whenever Hardik Pandya isn't available: Virat Kohli
Players need to realise their roles, can't abuse system: Dravid on Pandya-Rahul row
Supreme Court sets date for Hardik Pandya-KL Rahul hearing on February 5
"He is an innocent boy!" Hardik Pandya's father defends cricketer after public wrath


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Redmi Note 7 teased, India launch imminent

Redmi Note 7 could be coming to India soon.
 

Apple will track health from your ears

Can an update to the AirPods be just around the corner?
 

Huawei unveils the world’s most powerful 5G modem

The head of Huawei’s consumer business group, Richard Yu, said it was the world’s first 5G modem that fully supports both Non-Standalone (NSA) and Standalone (SA) 5G network architectures.
 

Boeing's flying car lifts off

Boeing is working with startup SparkCognition Inc and the US Federal Aviation Administration to develop a traffic-management system for three-dimensional highways, as well as the regulatory framework that will allow waves of autonomous vehicles to zip safely around buildings.
 

Facebook to prevent duplicate content

Facebook will make a move to prevent users who have had their organization’s pages removed for violating its rules from using duplicate pages to continue the same activity.
 

Oh God! Now China has blocked Microsoft Bing too

“We’ve confirmed that Bing is currently inaccessible in China and are engaged to determine next steps,” Microsoft said in a statement.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

When you're not bowling at other end, there's something missing: Kuldeep tells Chahal

Like pacers, spinners too hunt in pairs and that's why Kuldeep Yadav feels the

Sarfraz Ahmed issues apology, says racial taunt not aimed at anyone

Sarfraz Ahmed has apologised for a controversial on-field taunt during the second ODI against South Africa. (Photo: AFP)

Mandhana, Rodrigues produce masterclass as India women beat New Zealand in 1st ODI

Mandhana's 104-ball knock included nine fours and three sixes, while Rodrigues managed nine hits to the fence. (Photo: AP)

Sun-strike halt: Napier Mayor asks India, New Zealand cricketers to toughen up

Indian captain Virat Kohli, whose side's eight-wicket demolition of New Zealand was somewhat overshadowed by the bizarre turn of events, said after the match that he had never experienced a sun-induced stoppage in his life. (Photo: AFP)

Virat Kohli storms into top-10 ODI run-getters list, surpasses Brian Lara

The ‘run-machine’ Kohli is known to have created and broken numerous batting records, and he did so once more when he broke into the top-10 ODI run-getters, surpassing West Indies great Brian Lara. Kohli, with 10430 ODI runs, went past Lara’s record of 10405 runs. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham