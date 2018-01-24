Live| SA vs Ind 3rd Test, Day 1: India post 114-4 at tea break

Johannesburg: South Africa cruised control on Day 1 of the third Test against India by getting rid of Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane before heading into tea break. The visitors who elected to bat after winning the toss, are currently placed at 114-4.

End of session two on day one of the 3rd #SunfoilTest in the #FreedomSeries. Two late-ish wickets for SA have left India on 114/4. Rahane (9) going to Morkel and the big one, Kohli (54), taken out by Ngidi #ProteaFire #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/YHZOZmrhqC — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 24, 2018

Having already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the Freedom Test series, the South African bowlers made life tough for the opposition batsmen at the start of the innings. Both openers, Murali Vijay and KL Rahul were back to the pavilion as early as the 9th over.

However, India skipper Virat Kohli took of the early pressure with a steady partnership at the crease alongside Cheteshwar Pujara.

The Proteas soon bounced back as Lungi Ngidi dismissed Kohli. Rahane who was given a lifeline after being caught out to Vernon Philander on a no-ball, fell victim to Morne Morkel through LBW.

With a final session to go, Kohli and co will aim to lose no more wickets before the end of Day’s play.

India 113-4 from 51.4 overs

WICKET! Ajinkya Rahane has been struck LBW by Morne Morkel, as he departs for nine runs. India took the revie, but it ended in umpire's call, with the original decision being out.

WICKET!!! Big strike from SA as Rahane is trapped LBW for 9. He reviews the decision, but this time the hosts get the benefit as replays show it's umpires call. India 113/4 #ProteaFire #SAvIND #SunfoilTest pic.twitter.com/FOlCvvy1ch — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 24, 2018

India 97-3 after 42.4 overs:

WICKET! Virat Kohli walks back to the pavillion after completing his half century. Big blow for India Ngidi gets Kohli yet again. Kohli went hard at the ball outside off only to edge it to de Villers at slip.

WICKET!!! A big strike by @NgidiLungi as he gets Kohli for 54. The captain edging to De Villiers to slip. He had two lives earlier remember. India 97/3 #ProteaFire #SAvIND #SunfoilTest pic.twitter.com/IJpMNyO8XT — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 24, 2018

India 84-2 after 38 overs:

After losing openers early, skipper Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara have managed to steady Indian innings with 71 run partnership without losing anymore wicket.

India 19-2 after 14 overs:

South African bowlers have been spot on with their line and length. Openers KL Rahul and Murali Vijay once again failed to provide good start. Both the batsmen were all over the place as they came close to edging the ball behind the stumps number of times.

South Africa finally got the breakthrough as Philander got rid of KL Rahul caught by wicket-keeper de Kock behind the stumps. A very disappointing series for the Karnataka batsman. Vijay also failed to get going, edging the ball straight to wicket-keeper off Rabada’s bowling.

India 13-2 after 9 overs:

WICKET! Murali Vijay departs, Rabada strikes for South Africa. India lose their second wicket. Fuller length outside off stump, Vijay goes for drive without much movement of his feet . The ball takes edge and goes straight into hands of wicket-keeper

Close call for Cheteshwar Pujara, the inswinging ball hit him on the front pad and Philander appealed for LBW. Faf du Plessis goes for review. The ball will be clipping the top of the leg stump. The decision stays , but South Africa lose their review

India 7-1 after 4 overs:

WICKET! KL Rahul departs, India lose their first wicket. Philander strikes in hi second over. The ball came back sharply and found inside edge of Rahul's bat and goes straight into the hands of wicket-keeper Quinton De Kock

A special mention for @VDP_24, who today reaches his half century of Test appearances for the @StandardBankZA Proteas. What a player he has been #ProteaFire #SAvIND #SunfoilTest pic.twitter.com/qCpZHX5A97 — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 24, 2018

Toss:

Virat Kohli has won the toss and elected to bat again. There are two changes in the Indian team. Ajinkya Rahane replaces Rohit Sharma. Bhuvneshwar Kumar comes in for R Ashwin as India go out with all pace attack.

South Africa has made just one change Andile Phehlukwayo comes in for left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj

Teams

Good morning and welcome to Johannesburg for the final #SunfoilTest of this #FreedomSeries. Will it be a clean sweep by SA or will India salvage some pride? #ProteaFire #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/5Hwajol5pN — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 24, 2018

IND XI: M Vijay, L Rahul, C Pujara, V Kohli, A Rahane, H Pandya, P Patel, B Kumar, M Shami, I Sharma, J Bumrah — BCCI (@BCCI) January 24, 2018

Johannesburg: The Test series may have been decided with South Africa comprehensively beating India at Cape Town and Centurion, but the third and the final Test match, which will take place at Wanderers on Wednesday, will be important for both the teams as the no 1 spot is up for grabs.

Team India will look to field all pace attack on Wanderers pitch that will provide help to pace bowlers. With Rohit Sharma failing to score runs with the bat, Ajinkya Rahane might get look in in today's match. Bhuvneshwar Kumar who was left out in the last game is also expected to comeback in the side.

Meanwhile South Africa will look to make a clean sweep after all round performance in the first two test matches. Looking at the nature of the pitch South Africa will also look to include one more pacer in the side to make things more difficult for India batsmen.Vernon Philander who is playing his 50th Test will look to do maximum in the early stages of the match as Indian batsmen have failed to deal with pace and bounce generated by the bowlers.

What time does the match start?

The match is scheduled to start at 1.30 pm IST

Where can you watch the match?

The match can be seen on Sony Ten 1 (English commentary) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi commentary). The match can also be streamed live on Sony LIV.