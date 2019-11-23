 LIVE !  :  (Photo: ANI | Twitter) Maharashtra govt LIVE: Guv has taken call, we will prove our majority, says BJP
 
Sports Cricket 23 Nov 2019 Ambati Rayudu levels ...
Sports, Cricket

Ambati Rayudu levels charges of corruption against Mohammad Azharuddin-led HCA

ANI
Published Nov 23, 2019, 1:22 pm IST
Updated Nov 23, 2019, 1:26 pm IST
He also expressed concern about the functioning of the state cricket association.
During the World Cup this year, Ambati Rayudu had announced his retirement from international cricket after being left out from the squad. (Photo: PTI)
 During the World Cup this year, Ambati Rayudu had announced his retirement from international cricket after being left out from the squad. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: India batsman Ambati Rayudu on Saturday appealed to KT Rama Rao, Telangana's Minister for Industry and Municipal Administration to look into 'rampant corruption' in Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA).

He also expressed concern about the functioning of the state cricket association.

 

"Hello sir @KTRTRS, I request u to plz look into and address the rampant corruption prevailing in HCA. Hw can Hyderabad be great when it's cricket team is influenced by money and corrupt ppl who have numerous acb cases against them which are being swept under the carpet," Rayudu tweeted.

Earlier this year, former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin was elected as the president of HCA.

During the World Cup this year, Rayudu had announced his retirement from international cricket after being left out from the squad.

However, the 34-year-old took back his retirement in August this year.

Rayudu was a regular member of the Indian squad for the past one year and averaged 47.05 in the ODI format. He played 55 ODIs for India, scoring 1694 runs.

...
Tags: ambati rayudu, mohammad azharuddin, hyderabad cricket association
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Sports

Skipper Virat Kohli (130) and Ravindra Jadeja (12) were at the crease during the break with India leading by 183 runs. (Photo :AP)

IND vs BAN D/N Test: Virat Kohli's century guides India to 289-4 at lunch on Day 2

Five-time world chess champion Viswanathan Anand and current champion Magnus Carlsen on Saturday rang the bell of Eden Gardens. (Photo: Twitter/ BCCI)

Viswanathan Anand, Magnus Carlsen ring Eden bell on Day 2 of D/N Test

The 31-year-old Virat Kohli brought up his century off 159 balls in the 68th over. (Photo: AFP)

IND vs BAN D/N Test: Virat Kohli registers 27th Test century

Harbhajan Singh shared a picture with former cricketer VVS Laxman and some police personnel. (Photo: Twitter/ Harbhajan Singh)

Harbhajan Singh thanks Kolkata police for making first day of D/N Test successful



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Ayushmann and Rajkummar dance like there is no tomorrow at Bala party; watch

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao. (Photo: Instagram/Viral Bhayani)
 

21-yr-old cracks judicial exam in 1st attempt, to become India's youngest judge

Jaipur boy Mayank Pratap Singh, has made history by cracking the Rajasthan judicial services 2018 exam at just 21 years of age, which has set him on the path of becoming the youngest judge in the country. (Photo: ANI)
 

US school students are turning stray dog poop into bricks for construction

As part of a research project, eighth graders in the Payatas district north of the capital Manila gathered and air-dried dog faeces, which were then mixed with cement powder and moulded into rectangular “bio bricks”. (Representational Image)
 

Top credit card myths harmful for your financial well-being

Apart from foregoing credit card benefits, these myths can hurt their credit score and overall financial health.
 

Rani Mukerji to present message of 'Mardaani 2' during India-Bangladesh test match

Rani Mukerji's look from Mardaani 2. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Grammy Awards nominations 2020 revealed, Lizzo leads with 8 nods!

Grammy Award.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

'Had to work out right length to bowl with pink ball': Ishant Sharma

Ishant Sharma, who was playing Test cricket for more than a decade, is part of the arguably India's best-ever pace attack comprising Mohammad Shami, Umesh Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah, who is out of action due to injury. (Photo: PTI)

BJ Watling's gritty ton puts New Zealand ahead of England

The 34-year-old BJ Watling, with a reputation for producing his best when the going is tough, has toiled under a blazing sun for almost seven hours to rescue New Zealand from a precarious situation and notch his eighth Test century. (Photo: AFP)

Shane Warne wants India and Australia to play D/N Test in Adelaide next year

Taking to Twitter Shane Warne congratulated the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly for arranging India's first-ever pink-ball Test against Bangladesh and Virat Kohli for agreeing to it. (Photo: AFP)

Marnus Labuschagne's maiden Test ton grinds Pakistan down

The South African-born Marnus Labuschagne made history during the Ashes series earlier this year when he was brought into the second Test as a concussion replacement for Steve Smith. (Photo: AP)

#SpiriOfCricket: India's physio tends to Bangladesh's injured Nayeem Hasan; watch

Indian cricket team's physio Nitin Patel came down to the crease to attend to Bangladesh's lower-order batter. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham