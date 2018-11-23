search on deccanchronicle.com
Sports, Cricket

ICC Women's World T20: England crush India by 8 wickets, face Australia in final

PTI
Published Nov 23, 2018, 9:28 am IST
Updated Nov 23, 2018, 9:41 am IST
England will meet Australia in the final after the Southern Stars demolished hosts and last edition's winners West Indies by 71 runs.
Batting first, India collapsed to 112 in 19.2 overs with opener Smriti Mandhana scoring 33 off 24 balls. (Photo: BCCI)
 Batting first, India collapsed to 112 in 19.2 overs with opener Smriti Mandhana scoring 33 off 24 balls. (Photo: BCCI)

North Sound: Reigning ODI World Champions England beat India by eight wickets to enter the final of the ICC Women's World T20 on Friday.

England will meet Australia in the final after the Southern Stars demolished hosts and last edition's winners West Indies by 71 runs.

 

Batting first, India collapsed to 112 in 19.2 overs with opener Smriti Mandhana scoring 33 off 24 balls.

For England, Kirstie Gordon (2/20), skipper Heather Knight (3/9) and Sophie Ecclestone (2/22) wreaked havoc as seven Indian batters failed to get into double figures on a day when Women In Blue decided to drop their seniormost player Mithali Raj.

While chasing, England coasted along nicely to reach the below-par target in only 17.1 overs.

Amy Jones (53 no off 45 balls) and Natalie Sciver (52 no off 40 balls) added 92 runs for third wicket to take their team to the summit clash.

Brief Scores: India 112 in 19.2 overs (Smriti Mandhana 33 off 24 balls, Jemimah Rodriguez 26 off 26 balls, Heather Knight 3/9, Kirstie Gordon 2/20)

England 116 for 2 in 17.1 overs (Amy Jones 53 no, Nat Sciver 52 no)

...
Tags: indian women’s cricket team, england women's cricket team, india vs england, icc women’s world twenty20, heather knight


Related Stories

ICC Women's World T20: Ramesh Powar has changed our mindset, says Harmanpreet Kaur
ICC Women's World T20 semi-final: India ready for revenge against England


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

US asks allies to avoid Huawei's equipment

US officials have reached out to their government counterparts and telecom executives in friendly countries where Huawei equipment is already in wide use about what they see as cybersecurity risks, according to the WSJ report, which cited unnamed people familiar with the situation.
 

Apple iPhone XR price cut planned by top Japanese wireless carriers

Apple had cut production orders in recent weeks for all three iPhone models launched in September.
 

Hyundai conducts free car care clinic at service centres across India

Customers can also avail a free 50-point check up for their Hyundai's.
 

Book review: The Queen of Jasmine Country, an ode to Andal’s poetic journey in love

Sharanya Manivannan in her debut novel weaves in a classic, often mystic, occasionally brooding and introspective story of a 9th century girl
 

Watch: Virushka dazzle in sequel to epic Manyavar advertisement

In the ad, Virushka leaves no stone unturned to warn their soon to be married friends about the realities of marriage.
 

Redmi Note 6 Pro review: Xiaomi refines its budget king

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro does get our recommendation for those seeking an all-rounder smartphone on a cost-effective budget.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

India have a good chance in Tests against Australia, feels Dav Whatmore

Whatmore also insisted that the Aussies can't be underestimated. (Photo: AFP)

ICC verdict in BCCI compensation case is politically influenced: Najam Sethi

Asserting that the PCB fought the case in the best possible manner, Sethi stated that one could not ignore the fact India has an

Australia vs India 2nd T20: Desperate visitors may look to rejig team composition

Having won seven consecutive bilateral T20 series, Kohli and his men will certainly want to make it eight in a row and for that they may be forced to rejig both their batting and bowling combinations.(Photo: AP)

Premise for demanding compensation from BCCI was not conclusive: PCB chief Ehsan Mani

Mani replaced Najam Sethi who had spearheaded the move to file the litigation against the BCCI last year based on an alleged MoU. (Photo: AFP)

India’s comeback plan

Virat Kohli (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham