ICC Women's World T20: England crush India by 8 wickets, face Australia in final

North Sound: Reigning ODI World Champions England beat India by eight wickets to enter the final of the ICC Women's World T20 on Friday.

England will meet Australia in the final after the Southern Stars demolished hosts and last edition's winners West Indies by 71 runs.

Batting first, India collapsed to 112 in 19.2 overs with opener Smriti Mandhana scoring 33 off 24 balls.

For England, Kirstie Gordon (2/20), skipper Heather Knight (3/9) and Sophie Ecclestone (2/22) wreaked havoc as seven Indian batters failed to get into double figures on a day when Women In Blue decided to drop their seniormost player Mithali Raj.

While chasing, England coasted along nicely to reach the below-par target in only 17.1 overs.

Amy Jones (53 no off 45 balls) and Natalie Sciver (52 no off 40 balls) added 92 runs for third wicket to take their team to the summit clash.

Brief Scores: India 112 in 19.2 overs (Smriti Mandhana 33 off 24 balls, Jemimah Rodriguez 26 off 26 balls, Heather Knight 3/9, Kirstie Gordon 2/20)

England 116 for 2 in 17.1 overs (Amy Jones 53 no, Nat Sciver 52 no)