Virat Kohli’s early retirement? Childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma rubbishes rumours

Guwahati: India cricket captain Virat Kohli’s childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma seems to have cleared the air on the 29-year-old’s early retirement from the game.

Following his team’s win against West Indies in the first ODI, Kohli had stated that he had a ‘few years’ to enjoy the sport.

"I have few years left in my career to enjoy this sport. Playing for the country is a matter of pride and a huge honour. You can't afford to take any game lightly. You got to be honest to the sport and that is when the sport gives you back. I try to do that,” he had said during the post-match presentation ceremony.

However, Rajkumar does not feel that the Delhi cricketer will retire before the age of 40.

“I don’t think he wanted to say a few years. You be assured. You will see him playing for India for the next 10 years. He will not retire before the age of 40 as his appetite to make runs will not satiate before that. He did not want to say that. He wanted to say that he has 5-7 years left to play the game. He is not going anywhere for the next 10 years. There is no injury concern to him,” he was quoted as saying by India News.

Kohli was earlier ruled out of a county stint with Surrey due to a neck injury. That proved to be a huge setback for his team as they went onto lose the Test series 1-4 to England.

Later, he was rested for the Asia Cup tournament, which was won by Rohit Sharma-led Team India.

Following the limited-overs series against the Windies, Kohli and co will travel to Australia where they will play a full-fledged series down under as they prepare for next year’s ICC Cricket World Cup in England.