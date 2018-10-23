search on deccanchronicle.com
Sports, Cricket

Virat Kohli’s early retirement? Childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma rubbishes rumours

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Oct 23, 2018, 1:50 pm IST
Updated Oct 23, 2018, 4:10 pm IST
Following his team’s win against West Indies in the first ODI, Kohli had stated that he had a ‘few years’ to enjoy the sport.
Following the limited-overs series against the Windies, Kohli and co will travel to Australia where they will play a full-fledged series down under as they prepare for next year’s ICC Cricket World Cup in England. (Photo: PTI)
 Following the limited-overs series against the Windies, Kohli and co will travel to Australia where they will play a full-fledged series down under as they prepare for next year’s ICC Cricket World Cup in England. (Photo: PTI)

Guwahati: India cricket captain Virat Kohli’s childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma seems to have cleared the air on the 29-year-old’s early retirement from the game.

Following his team’s win against West Indies in the first ODI, Kohli had stated that he had a ‘few years’ to enjoy the sport.

 

"I have few years left in my career to enjoy this sport. Playing for the country is a matter of pride and a huge honour. You can't afford to take any game lightly. You got to be honest to the sport and that is when the sport gives you back. I try to do that,” he had said during the post-match presentation ceremony.

However, Rajkumar does not feel that the Delhi cricketer will retire before the age of 40.

“I don’t think he wanted to say a few years. You be assured. You will see him playing for India for the next 10 years. He will not retire before the age of 40 as his appetite to make runs will not satiate before that. He did not want to say that. He wanted to say that he has 5-7 years left to play the game. He is not going anywhere for the next 10 years. There is no injury concern to him,” he was quoted as saying by India News.

Kohli was earlier ruled out of a county stint with Surrey due to a neck injury. That proved to be a huge setback for his team as they went onto lose the Test series 1-4 to England.

Later, he was rested for the Asia Cup tournament, which was won by Rohit Sharma-led Team India.

Following the limited-overs series against the Windies, Kohli and co will travel to Australia where they will play a full-fledged series down under as they prepare for next year’s ICC Cricket World Cup in England.

...
Tags: virat kohli, team india, india vs west indies, rajkumar sharma


Related Stories

India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli's men eye 2-0 lead in Visakhapatnam
Tough to dismiss Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma when in full flow: Ravindra Jadeja
Virat Kohli: Ambati Rayudu's consistency at No 4 will solve middle-order conundrum
Mohammad Amir reveals tactic behind Virat Kohli's wicket in Champions Trophy final


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Experiment reveals Asian elephants have math skills closest to those of humans

Asian elephants don't share this skill with species of African elephants (Photo: AFP)
 

PETA says milk 'symbol of white supremacy', gets trolled on Twitter

PETA adds that cows on dairy farms are often forcibly impregnated. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

University in Kolkata offers law course based on Harry Potter

The course, designed for the winter semester by Assistant Professor Shouvik Kumar Guha, attempts to serve as a breather from the orthodox law school curriculum.
 

Virat Kohli’s early retirement? Childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma rubbishes rumours

Following the limited-overs series against the Windies, Kohli and co will travel to Australia where they will play a full-fledged series down under as they prepare for next year’s ICC Cricket World Cup in England. (Photo: PTI)
 

Black Death could return: Global warming releases lethal microbes from permafrost

One and a half degree difference allowed a small microbe to develop into the Black Death. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Wine etiquette: Here are rules of drinking wine

There are many who are unsettled or say afraid of entering a tasting room, cellar or even purchasing the beverage in the fear of handling it incorrectly. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli's men eye 2-0 lead in Visakhapatnam

It has been a mismatch of gigantic proportions so far and it looks highly unlikely that West Indies would have much of a chance against the well-oiled machine that India seem to be at home. (Photo: PTI)

Spot-fixing claim in recent Al Jazeera documentary baseless: Pakistan Cricket Board

Ex-Sri Lanka captain Arjuna Ranatunga seeks help from India to solve fixing crisis

Deodhar Trophy: Chance for Ashwin, Rahane and Karthik to prove white-ball credentials

Most of the performers in the recently concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy have been picked for the event which will see India A, B and C fight it out for the title. (Photo: PTI)

Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur star as India A women beat Australia in 1st T20

Smriti Mandhana and experienced Harmanpreet Kaur shone with the bat as India A defeated Australia A by four wickets in the lung-opener of the three match T20 series on Monday. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham