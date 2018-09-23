LIVE| Asia Cup 2018, India vs Pakistan: Yuzvendra Chahal removes Imam-ul-Haq

India had a stutter as they began their Asia Cup 2018 as Hong Kong almost pulled off a heist. However, the Rohit Sharma-led unit, who had been clinical in their next two games, will be out to tame Sarfraz Ahmed’s Pakistan for one more time. (Photo: AFP)

Dubai: Pakistan are a wicket down with Imam-ul-Haq the latest man to depart. Fakhar Zaman is at the middle along with Babar Azam.

Pakistan 24-1 after 8 overs:

DECISION OVERTURNED! An incredible review from MS Dhoni gets India their first wicket as Pakistan lose Imam-ul-Haq. Chahal lands it between middle and off and the ball turns back in, thudding the batsman on the knee roll.

What a review, incredible MS Dhoni. #IndvPak — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) September 23, 2018

Toss:

Sarfraz Ahmed has won the toss and Pakistan have elected to bat against India in the Super Four encounter here on Sunday.

While Pakistan have made two changes to the team which played against Afghanistan, India have retained the same playing XI which took on Bangladesh on Friday.

PAK XI: F Zaman, Imam ul-Haq, B Azam, S Malik, S Ahmed, A Ali, M Nawaz, S Khan, H Ali, M Amir, S Afridi — BCCI (@BCCI) September 23, 2018

Before the Asia Cup 2018, India had faced Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final. While Pakistan outplayed India on that occasion, India seem to be a stronger side this time around even in the absence of Virat Kohli. With Rohit and Shikhar Dhawan enjoying a fine run of form and the middle order showing the good signs, Pakistani bowlers will have their task cut out against India.

Indian bowling too has been impressive in the last two games. While the pace-bowling duo of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah have been enjoying the outings in Dubai, the spinners Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja, who made a fantastic comeback to India's ODI side with a four-wicket haul against Bangladesh, have not done too badly either.

While Shoaib Malik and Babar Azam have been the mainstays of the Pakistan's batting and Imam-ul-Haq has shown signs of improvement, Pakistan will want the likes of Fakhar Zaman and skipper Sarfraz to fire with the bat as they look to stop India's winning run.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddharth Kaul, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain and wicketkeeper) Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Shan Masood, Shoaib Malik, Haris Sohail, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan, Usman Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Asif Ali, Mohammad Amir.

Match-timing:

The match is scheduled to start at 5 P.M.

Live streaming:

The live streaming of the India-Bangladesh clash will be available on Hotstar.com or on the Hotstar app.

Live telecast:

The live telecast of the match will be available across various Star Sports channels.