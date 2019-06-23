Cricket World Cup 2019

ICC World Cup 2019: Fans taunt MS Dhoni’s slow scoring

Published Jun 23, 2019, 1:22 am IST
Updated Jun 23, 2019, 1:22 am IST
Dhoni’s inability to rotate strike was evident as he could never really force the pace.
Mahendra Singh Dhoni (right) is watched by Afghanistan’s Ikram Ali Khil as he plays a shot during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between India and Afghanistan in Southampton. (AFP)
 Mahendra Singh Dhoni (right) is watched by Afghanistan's Ikram Ali Khil as he plays a shot during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between India and Afghanistan in Southampton. (AFP)

KOCHI: India defeated minnows Afghanistan in their World Cup encounter at Southampton on Saturday, but fans reserved their ire for Mahendra Singh Dhoni who never got going in the match.

In general, the men in blue struggled to cut loose against a purposeful Afghan side except, maybe, Virat Kohli.

 

Dhoni came in at 122-3, and took 52 balls to make 28 and drew instant criticism on social media. Kedhar Jadhav made 52 off 68.

The two were unable to accelerate against the Afghan spinners, and added just 57 runs in 14 overs. One fan, Bhadresh N., tweeted a Mr Bean-themed meme to say, “Me waiting for Dhoni’s helicopter takeoff.” Another, Mohan Uniyal, wrote: “Dhoni shouldn’t have retired from Test cricket.” The fans were scathing: “Why play Test cricket” asked @Indian_coder_, “When you can play a one-dayer like a test match.”

Another twitterati Saurabh Singh showed Cheteswar Pujara asking “fir mujhme kya kami thi” (How was I less in any manner) “after watching Dhoni’s tufani innings.”

Fans cheer Dhoni being dismissed
The picture of Pakistan cricket captain Sarfaraz Ahmed yawning was a popular meme, which was how netizens Vikas Awasti and Maithun (The Fauxy) felt about the innings. Vinodh said, “Kohli is certainly frustrated. Not the first time with Dhoni at the other end.”

The veteran was booed in action at the ground and cheered on being dismissed; Stumped! It was only the second time Dhoni was removed by a wicket keeper, in an ODI. While it is widely-speculated that the 37-year-old might call it quits post-World Cup a good number of fans were eager to make that decision on his behalf.

Only a few had the magnanimity to look at the broader picture. Few like seasoned commentator Harsha Bhogle, who tweeted: "Have to admire the manner in which the Afghanistan spinners controlled a high quality batting line up. Used the pace of the pitch very well and that meant Dhoni and Jadhav preferred to play them out rather than attack them.” Credit where it is due!

But Bhogle, while still being an expert, is still only a member of the minority and they are always silenced – by the mob.

