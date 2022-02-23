Sri Lankan fans to miss 1st T20I in Lucknow

Lucknow: Sri Lanka's two prominent fans - Gayan Senanayaka and Mohammed Nilam - who were scheduled to arrive in India on Wednesday evening will miss the first T20I against the Lankans, scheduled to take place on Thursday in Lucknow.

This is because of the Indian cricket board's decision taken in consultation with the host body (UPCA-Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association) to disallow the fans for pandemic reasons.

Confirming the same on Wednesday morning, Gayan Senanayaka said, "we are reaching Delhi on Wednesday, will stay there for two days and will directly head to Dharamshala."

The first T-20I (Night) will be played on Thursday in Lucknow.

"During this pandemic, I have missed many matches but anyhow, the time has now come to cheer for our team. The game without fans is really boring".

Both supporters will be at the ground for two ODI's in Dharamshala. "We will also attend the first Test at Mohali. It will be our pleasure to attend the Mohali Test, which will be Virat Kohli's 100th Test".

Their presence in the second Test at Bangalore will depend on the BCCI's policy to allow fans.

Gayan and Nilam are Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's fans. "We have requested them to provide us with match-tickets".

It may here be recalled that Rohit, in 2017 had provided air tickets to Nilam during the latter's India trip when he learnt that his father was ill in Sri Lanka. India's captain. Next year, Rohit Sharma, who was in Colombo leading the side in the Nidahas Trophy, didn’t forget his promise and paid a visit to Nilam’s family.

Gayan Senanayaka's Indian visit is being sponsored by Deen Brothers. "We have been sponsoring his tours since the last ten years", Najeeb Deen, the Managing Director of the company said over the telephone.

Najeeb Deen, the former member of Sri Lanka Cricket's tour organizing committee is also a great fan and has visited ten countries and has witnessed five out of 6 World Cup finals (ODIs and T-20Is) in which his team reached finals.