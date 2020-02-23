Agarwal's 50 takes India to 78/2 at tea, still trailing by 105 runs

India's Mayank Agarwal square cuts against New Zealand during the first cricket Test between India and New Zealand at Basin Reserve in Wellington, New Zealand, Sunday, February 23, 2020. (AP)

Wellington: Mayank Agarwal reached his half-century as India lost two wickets to reach 78 at tea on the third day of the first Test against New Zealand today.

This was after the New Zealand lower-order gave the hosts a commanding 183-run lead in the first innings.

India are still trailing by 105 runs after New Zealand scored 348 in their first innings.

India lost Prithvi Shaw's (14) wicket in the second session but Agarwal (52 batting) held it together. Pujara played too defensively, and then let in an incoming delivery from Trent Boult to be bowled).

Shaw's poor technique was once again exposed as Boult got one to rear up and the opener fended it awkwardly and the ball ballooned to short square leg where Tom Latham took a diving catch.

Agarwal showed positive intent, hitting six boundaries and a six over long-off off Ajaz Patel's bowling.

Pujara, at the other end, defended well, ducking the bouncers. He was stuck on 6 for 28 balls before a couple of runs helped him break the shackles.

In the first session, New Zealand's debutant Jamieson continued with his dream start as he and No. 11 Boult belted the Indian bowlers for fun and stretched their lead above 175.

Ishant Sharma (5/68 in 22.2 overs) was the stand-out bowler for India. Ravichandran Ashwin (3/99) got a couple of wickets but not before getting a bit of stick from the tail-enders.

Jamieson's 45-ball knock had four sixes. He added 71 runs for the eighth wicket with Colin de Grandhomme (43 off 74 balls) in just under 15 overs. Boult (38 off 24 balls) had some fun at the end at India's expense.