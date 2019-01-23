search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  (Photo: AFP) LIVE| NZ vs Ind 1st ODI: India lose Rohit Sharma after strong start
 
Sports, Cricket

LIVE| NZ vs Ind 1st ODI: India lose Rohit Sharma after strong start

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Jan 23, 2019, 9:15 am IST
Updated Jan 23, 2019, 11:58 am IST
Score after 10 overs, India 43-1, Kohli 2(4), Dhawan 29(32); Doug Bracewell 1-0-2-1.
(Photo: AFP)
 (Photo: AFP)

Napier: Doug Bracewell removed Rohit Sharma right after the dinner break as India lost their first wicket.

India 41-1 after 9.2 overs

 

WICKET! Doug Bracewell strikes right after the dinner break to remove Rohit Sharma for 11. Guptill at slip position takes a comfortable catch

New Zealand innings

New Zealand were on Wednesday bowled out for just 157 runs with Kane Williamson (64) top-scoring for the hosts in the first ODI against India. 

Kuldeep Yadav had figures of 4-39, whereas Shami had figures of 3-19.

Only five batsmen registered double-figure scores, with even Martin Guptill and Colin Munro failing to get off to strong start.

By picking up the first wicket of Guptill, Shami became the fastest Indian bowler to pick up 100 ODI wickets. He achieved this in his 56th ODI, surpassing Irfan Pathan, who took 59 matches to do so.

New Zealand 148-9 after 35.2 overs

STUMPED! Kuldeep gets his third as Lockie Ferguson is stumped by MS Dhoni, NZ 148-9

New Zealand 146-8 after 33.5 overs

WHAT AN OVER! Kuldeep Yadav has struck twice in the over, dismissing the in-form Williamson and Doug Bracewell

New Zealand 146-7 after 33.1 overs

WICKET! Vijay Shankar takes a catch at long-on as Kuldeep Yadav sees off captain Kane Williamson for 64 runs.

New Zealand 146-8 after 33.5 overs

Two-in-one-over! Doug Bracewell is clean bowled by Kuldeep to put Kiwis in deep trouble.

New Zealand 133-6 after 29.4 overs

WICKET! Kiwis lose their sixth as Santner is struck lbw by Shami.

New Zealand 114-5 after 25.5 overs

FIFTY! Kane Williamson gets to his 36th ODI half-century. Can he get the hosts back on track?

New Zealand 107-5 after 24 overs

WICKET! Kedar Jadhav strikes as Kuldeep Yadav completes the catch at midwicket to dismiss Henry Nicholls for 12 runs.

New Zealand 76-4 after 18.5 overs

WICKET! Chahal does everything right as Tom Latham is caught and bowled by the bowler for 11 runs.

New Zealand 52-3 after 14.3 overs

Caught and bowled! Yuzvendra Chahal strikes as he gets the crucial wicket of Ross Taylor, who departs for 24 runs.

New Zealand 18-2 after 3.3 overs

BOWLED 'EM! Mohammed Shami goes round the wicket as Colin Munro is dismissed. Kiwis off to a forgettable start here.

New Zealand 5-1 after 1.5 overs

BOWLED 'EM! It's ODI wicket number 100 for Mohammed Shami as he removes Martin Guptill early. Dream start for India.

Toss update

New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat.

Preview

After a historic tour to Australia where India drew the T20I series and won the Tests and ODI series, Virat Kohli and co now travel to New Zealand for a limited-overs only tour, consisting of five ODIs and three T20Is.

The last time the Men in Blue toured the Kiwi nation was in 2014, when the hosts outplayed the visitors 4-0 in the five-match ODI series with one match being tied. Virat Kohli and Ross Taylor will vie to prove they are the world's best one-day international batsman as India and New Zealand clash in the first of five ODIs in Napier on Wednesday.

For both sides, the series is an opportunity to fine-tune planning ahead of the World Cup.

Meanwhile, The McLean Park wicket promises to be a belter, with New Zealand's Tom Latham showing just how ripe the pitch is by smashing 110 off just 60 deliveries, including 10 fours and six sixes, in a domestic Twenty20 match last week.

The hosts go into this series with Taylor fresh from scoring 54, 90 and 137 in the 3-0 whitewash of Sri Lanka, while Kohli produced innings of three, 104 and 46 in the 2-1 series win against Australia.

Meanwhile, the visitors will continue to miss the services of Hardik Pandya, who was suspended after making controversial comments in ‘Koffee with Karan’, a chat show earlier this month.

Squads:

India ODI: Virat Kohli(c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, K Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Shubman Gill

India T20I: Virat Kohli(c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, K Khaleel Ahmed, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar

New Zealand ODI (first three): Kane Williamson(c), Trent Boult, Doug Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor

Where to watch?

Live telecast: The series will be broadcast on Star Sports Network in English, Hindi and Tamil. 

Live streaming: The series will be live streamed on Hotstar, the digital platform on the internet.

Live Updates: You can also follow the live match blog on the website. 

...
Tags: new zealand vs india, team india, new zealand cricket team, live cricket score




ADVERTISEMENT
