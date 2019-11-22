IND vs BAN D/N Test LIVE: Mayank Agarwal falls at 14

Mumbai: Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque won the toss and elected to bat first.
This is India's first-ever day-night Test. Bangladesh, too, is playing its first D/N Test match. The pink ball will be used during the entirety of the match.
4.4: Out! Mayank Agarwal becomes the first Indian victim. Falls down to a short of length delivery by Al-Amin. A rare lapse in concentration displayed by Agarwal, which ultimately cost him his wicket. Mehidy Hasan takes his catch at the gully.
Innings break: Bangladesh was at the receiving end throughout their innings as the Indian seamers made a meal out of their batsmen. The pink ball seems to favour the seamers a lot as seen in the valiant display put on by the Indian bowlers. The spinners were non-existent as they were not allowed to have any impact on the game.
A pumped up @ImIshant after he picks up his 5-wkt haul in the #PinkBallTest.#TeamIndia pacers have bowled out Bangladesh for 106 runs in the first innings. pic.twitter.com/Z3k0yvEwlM— BCCI (@BCCI) November 22, 2019
It is left to be seen if the pink ball will favour the Bangladeshi bowlers as much as it did to the Indian bowlers. The onus will be on Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal to start leading India from the front.
30.3: Wicket! It is all over for Bangladesh as they fall to a lowly 106. Shami takes the last wicket of Abu Jayed. And with that, the first innings of the much-hyped Day-Night Test comes to an end.
29.5: Wicket! It is a five-wicket haul for the tall man. First five-wicket haul for Ishant Sharma in 12 years.
27.6: Wicket! Ishant Sharma claims another wicket. Concussion substitute Mehidy Hassan caught by Cheteshwar Pujara over at mid-wicket. Seems like no one was aware of the catch and a result the catch was referred upstairs for the third umpire to confirm. It was a legal catch after all.
23.5: Wicket! Ishant Sharma takes his third victim. This time it is Ebadat Hossain as he falls after scoring just one run. Ishant swipes away the stumps. Bangladesh are now crumbling and seven wickets down.
21.5: Bangladeshi batsmen Nayeem Hasan and Ebadat Hossain walk in to brace the Indian onslaught with the hopes of a Bangladesh revival. Liton Das had to retire hurt after he suffered a blow to his helmet thanks to a bouncer by Mohammed Shami early on.
Lunch break: A bad, bad session for the Bangladeshi batsmen as the pink ball seems to be working in favour of the Indian seamers. Umesh Yadav was the pick of the bowlers as he took three important wickets. Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami too have had their share of wickets with them taking two and one wickets respectively.
The session also did not have any dearth of drama as both the teams lost a review each on simple decisions. The pink ball surely did create waves in its first time in India. We will have to wait and watch if India does get to bat on the very first day itself, which is very possible considering that Bangladesh just have four wickets left.
Legends reunite on a historic day in Indian Cricket.#PinkBallTest pic.twitter.com/9RUEEtzKBq— BCCI (@BCCI) November 22, 2019
19.4: Wicket! Wriddhiman Saha takes a stunning catch of Mahmudullah Riyad. Ishant Sharma's straight delivery is nicked by Mahmudullah towards Saha, who stretches to his limits to take a blinder. Mahumudullah edged it straight behind him.
With this wicket, Wriddhiman Saha has now joined the elite list most dismissals by an Indian wicketkeeper in Tests. He now has 100 Test dismissals to his name. Mahendra Singh Dhoni tops the chart and is followed by Syed Kirmani, Kiran More and Nayan Mongia.
#WATCH | Wriddhiman Saha takes a STUNNER !!!— 🇮🇳Gurkanwal Singh🇮🇳 (@RealGurkanwal) November 22, 2019
Mahmhdullah is OUT!#PinkBallTest | #PinkBall | #INDvBAN | #INDvsBAN | #UmeshYadav | #WriddhimanSaha | #Saha
(🎥: Star Sports) pic.twitter.com/0Pl0U3q889
14.2: Wicket! The well-set Shadman Islam departs at 29. Bangladesh have now lost half their side. Caught behind the wicket by Wriddhiman Saha. Shadman attempted an unsure poke and nicks the ball behind to the waiting Saha.
11.5: Wicket! Mushfiqur Rahim falls and so does Bangladesh's best bet at a revival. Rahim tries to defend a Mohammad Shami length delivery but fails miserably as the ball rolls towards the stumps.
10.3: Wicket! Umesh Yadav strikes twice in one over. Mohammad Mithun becomes the latest Bangladeshi batsmen to get out. Yadav strikes the timber as Mithun fails to get anything on the ball.
10.1: Wicket! Bangladesh skipper Mominul Haque falls for a duck. Rohit Sharma takes a stunning catch at second slip. Umesh Yadav bowls a good length delivery.
7.2: Review lost! India lose their first review. Correct decision by the umpire. Shadman Islam is caught behind the wicket by Wriddhiman Saha and the Indian players appeal. The umpire didn't go in India's favour, which forces Virat Kohli to take the review. Now India have one review left.
6.1: Wicket! Imrul Kayes gets dismissed by Ishant Sharma. He trapped in front of the wicket. Bangladesh sought to overturn the umpire's decision by taking their first review unsuccessfully. Bangladesh now have only one review left.
Shadman Islam and Imrul Kayes come in to bat for Bangladesh.
Mominul Haque: We will bat first, the wicket is dry and hard, so that's why we want to bat first. It's a brave decision we feel. It's a great opportunity for everyone. Two changes for us. Al Amin comes in place of Taijul and Nayeem Hasanin for Mehidy Hasan.
Virat Kohli: We would have batted first as well. Decent grass cover on it, but it's a hard pitch. With the pink ball there will be something for the first 15 overs. This is another opportunity for us to come and execute our skills. The challenge is to adapt quickly to the ball. It travels fast and it's difficult to control. We are fulfilling a responsibility of debuting with the pink ball. After the set of legends we have had, I think it's our responsibility that we are doing right. We are setting the right examples. Proud to have this opportunity to do so. We have the same team from the first Test.
Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh Prime Minister and Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister of West Bengal ring the Eden Bell to get the match started.
Her Excellency Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of Bangladesh, @MamataOfficial, Honourable Chief Minister, West Bengal ring the bell at the iconic Eden Gardens.#PinkBallTest @Paytm #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/a0e3Oh8Ygd— BCCI (@BCCI) November 22, 2019
Squads:
India: Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Umesh Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma
Bangladesh: Shadman Islam, Imrul Kayes, Mominul Haque(c), Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Liton Das(w), Nayeem Hasan, Abu Jayed, Al-Amin Hossain, Ebadat Hossain...