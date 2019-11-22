IND vs BAN D/N Test LIVE: Mayank Agarwal falls at 14

Mumbai: Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque won the toss and elected to bat first.

This is India's first-ever day-night Test. Bangladesh, too, is playing its first D/N Test match. The pink ball will be used during the entirety of the match.

A pumped up @ImIshant after he picks up his 5-wkt haul in the #PinkBallTest.#TeamIndia pacers have bowled out Bangladesh for 106 runs in the first innings. pic.twitter.com/Z3k0yvEwlM — BCCI (@BCCI) November 22, 2019

Legends reunite on a historic day in Indian Cricket.#PinkBallTest pic.twitter.com/9RUEEtzKBq — BCCI (@BCCI) November 22, 2019

Mominul Haque: We will bat first, the wicket is dry and hard, so that's why we want to bat first. It's a brave decision we feel. It's a great opportunity for everyone. Two changes for us. Al Amin comes in place of Taijul and Nayeem Hasanin for Mehidy Hasan.

Virat Kohli: We would have batted first as well. Decent grass cover on it, but it's a hard pitch. With the pink ball there will be something for the first 15 overs. This is another opportunity for us to come and execute our skills. The challenge is to adapt quickly to the ball. It travels fast and it's difficult to control. We are fulfilling a responsibility of debuting with the pink ball. After the set of legends we have had, I think it's our responsibility that we are doing right. We are setting the right examples. Proud to have this opportunity to do so. We have the same team from the first Test.

Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh Prime Minister and Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister of West Bengal ring the Eden Bell to get the match started.

Her Excellency Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of Bangladesh, @MamataOfficial, Honourable Chief Minister, West Bengal ring the bell at the iconic Eden Gardens.#PinkBallTest @Paytm #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/a0e3Oh8Ygd — BCCI (@BCCI) November 22, 2019

Squads:

India: Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Umesh Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma

Bangladesh: Shadman Islam, Imrul Kayes, Mominul Haque(c), Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Liton Das(w), Nayeem Hasan, Abu Jayed, Al-Amin Hossain, Ebadat Hossain