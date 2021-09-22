Sports Cricket 22 Sep 2021 Sunrisers Hyderabad ...
Sunrisers Hyderabad player T Natarajan tests positive, match with Delhi Capitals on

ANI
Published Sep 22, 2021, 3:33 pm IST
Updated Sep 22, 2021, 3:33 pm IST
Natarajan is currently asymptomatic and there are six close contacts of the player who have been isolated
Natarajan has isolated himself from the rest of the squad. (Photo: Twitter/@SunRisers)
New Delhi: Sunrisers Hyderabad player T Natarajan tested positive for COVID-19 at a scheduled RT-PCR test. The player has isolated himself from the rest of the squad.

He is currently asymptomatic and there are six close contacts of the player who have been isolated.

 

But the match between SRH and Delhi Capitals is on as the other players have tested negative.

As per the IPL release, the medical team has identified Vijay Shankar, Vijay Kumar (Team Manager), Shyam Sundar J (Physiotherapist), Anjana Vannan (Doctor), Tushar Khedkar (Logistics Manager) and Periyasamy Ganesan (Net Bowler) as the close contacts.

"The rest of the contingent including the close contacts underwent RT-PCR tests at 5AM local time this morning and the test reports are negative. As a result, tonight's game between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals will go ahead at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai," the IPL release said.

 

The 14th season of the IPL resumed on Sunday with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians squaring off.

The edition earlier had to be postponed after a string of positive COVID-19 cases within the bio-bubble in India.

...
