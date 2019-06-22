ICC World Cup 2019: IND VS AFG LIVE; KL Rahul goes back to pavilion after scoring 30

On the other hand, Afghanistan has lost all the five matches it played. (Photo: Cricket World Cup/Twitter/AFP)

14.2: Mohammad Nabi grabs KL Rahul's wicket after he tried to play a reverse sweep, hence giving an easy catch to Hazratullah Zazai

11.1: KL Rahul Virat Kohli trying to build partnership as India reaches 50

4.2: WICKET! Mujeeb gets Rohit Sharma bowled out for 1

TOSS: India has won the toss and have elected to bat first

When is the match?

The match is scheduled to start at 3 pm IST on Saturday. (June 22)

Where is the match?

The match will take place at the Southampton.

Live Telecast:

Star India has acquired the rights of telecasting the tournament, and the matches will be telecast on various Star Sports Channel.

The matches can be viewed live on Hotstar as well.

Pre-Match Analysis

Rampaging India will look to carry on its winning run, having defeated heavy weights Australia, inconsistent Pakistan and World Cup exiting South Africa. On the other hand, Afghanistan has lost all the five matches it played. In the last game, leg spinner had a terrible day after England skipper Eoin Morgan turned on his beat mode to smack Rashid khan all over the park on-route to his career best 148.

During the last match, Eoin Morgan had blasted 17 sixes to surpass previous record holders AB De Villiers and Chris Gayle to become the first batsman to hit 17 sixes in a single ODI match. However, for Afghanistan, the only positive from the last match is the team’s batting unit was able bat out the full quota of 50-overs, with Hashmatullah Shahidi coming in with a handy 76.

SQUADS:

Afghanistan’s line-up: Hazratullah Zazai, Gulbadin Naib(c), Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Ali Khil(w), Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Aftab Alam, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

India’s line-up: Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah