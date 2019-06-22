Cricket World Cup 2019

Sports Cricket 22 Jun 2019 I became more positi ...
Sports, Cricket

I became more positive after being ignored for Cup: Rishabh Pant

PTI
Published Jun 22, 2019, 12:42 am IST
Updated Jun 22, 2019, 3:30 am IST
Pant was flown in as cover after Dhawan suffered a thumb injury during his match-winning hundred against Australia.
Rishabh Pant
 Rishabh Pant

Southampton: Back in the Indian team as a replacement following the injury to Shikhar Dhawan, young wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant on Friday said he remained positive despite being ignored from the World Cup squad.

Pant was flown in as cover after Dhawan suffered a thumb injury during his match-winning hundred against Australia.

 

With the injury turning out to be a fracture, Dhawan was ruled out of the World Cup and Pant was named his replacement in the squad.

“When I didn’t get selected, I thought may be I didn’t do something right, so I became more positive and focussed on how to improve myself. Then I did well in IPL. Then I kept practising,” Pant told India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in a video posted by BCCI.

“It is one dream for all to make India win. When I came to know that I have been called to England as a back-up, my mother was with me. So I told her, she went to temple and paid her offerings.

“As a cricketer, I always wanted to play a World Cup and perform there and now that I have got this opportunity, I am feeling very happy,” he said.

...
Tags: shikhar dhawan, rishabh pant, icc 2019 world cup


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Sports

Gaurav Gill

Racer Gill to lead the charge for JK Tyre motorsport

Uruguay’s Luis Suarez reacts after missing a chance to score against Japan in Porto Alegre on Thursday. (Photo: AP)

Uruguayans win VAR but not match

Sourav Ganguly (right) and VVS Laxman can only choose one of the multiple roles they are performing at the moment, according to BCCI ethics officer. (Photo: AFP)

No dual role

David Warner

David Warner grateful he got chance to play big Cup



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Rahul tries to take dig at PM, mocks Yoga Day?

This tweet has come across various reactions from all sides, even trolled too. (Photo: ANI)
 

Everything you need to know about auto-immune diseases

If your gut instinct is telling you that there is something seriously wrong with your body, listen o it. Many doctors may dismiss it as being tiredness or fatigue or something more common. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Politician Abhijit Bichukale arrested from the sets of Bigg Boss Marathi 2

Abhijit Bichukale. (Photo: VOOT)
 

Kabir Singh: 5 reasons why you can’t miss Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer

Kabir Singh poster. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Indian band combines cosplaying and music

Cosplaying and music seem to be inter-linked arts as several anime shows prominently feature music. If they go hand-in-hand, then the two entities should successfully function separately as well. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Bigg Boss 3 Telugu: Here's the tentative list of contestants

Bigg Boss 3 Telugu logo. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

No dual role

Sourav Ganguly (right) and VVS Laxman can only choose one of the multiple roles they are performing at the moment, according to BCCI ethics officer. (Photo: AFP)

David Warner grateful he got chance to play big Cup

David Warner

Glen Maxwell eager for Big Show against English rivals

Glenn Maxwell

West Indies should pull socks up: Clive Lloyd

Clive Lloyd

Quick fix

New Zealand players celebrate a South African wicket during their match at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Wednesday in this file photo. They are yet to lose a game in the tournament. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham