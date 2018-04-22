search on deccanchronicle.com
LIVE| IPL 2018, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings: Time for Southern derby

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 22, 2018, 3:05 pm IST
Updated Apr 22, 2018, 3:22 pm IST
It's a battle of best bowling unit versus the best batting unit of IPL 2018 as SRH host CSK.
Three wins from four games and six points each against their name, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings will lock horns in a Southern derby of the Indian Premier League (IPL). (Photo: BCCI / AP)
 Three wins from four games and six points each against their name, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings will lock horns in a Southern derby of the Indian Premier League (IPL). (Photo: BCCI / AP)

Hyderabad: Three wins from four games and six points each against their name, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings will lock horns in a Southern derby of the Indian Premier League (IPL) here on Sunday.

The Kane Williamson-led unit, who had started their IPL 2018 campaign with a hat-trick of wins, will be coming into this game following a defeat against Kings XI Punjab, which also witnessed Shikhar Dhawan getting retired hurt. MS Dhoni’s CSK, meanwhile, will be in a more upbeat mood following their comfortable win over Rajasthan Royals at their adopted home ground in Pune.

 

While for SRH their stronger suit is their bowling, with the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan and Shakib Al Hasan playing pivotal roles, CSK’s stronger suit has been their batting. With all the CSK batsmen, having at least one solid batting performance under their belt squaring off against SRH, who perhaps have the best bowling unit of IPL 2018, the tie at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium promises to be an enthralling affair for fans.

Weather forecast:

While it is largely going to be clear skies, there are minor chances of rain till 6 PM. While the percentage of rains drop down from 7 to 5 from 3 PM to 6 PM, the fans and the players will be hoping for a 40-over encounter.

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (Captain), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rashid Khan Arman, Shikhar Dhawan, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Sandeep Sharma, Shakib Al Hasan, Carlos Brathwaite, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi Eisakhil, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Billy Stanlake, Siddharth Kaul, Deepak Hooda, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Shreevats Goswami, Basil Thampi, T Natarajan, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan, Ricky Bhui, Sachin Baby, Tanmay Agarwal.

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (Captain and wicketkeeper), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, K M Asif, Kanishk Seth, Lungi Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Mark Wood, Kshitiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, N Jagadeesan.

When is the match?

The match is scheduled to start at 4 P.M. IST on Sunday (April 22).

Where is the match?

The match will take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad.

Live telecast and timings:

With Star India now acquiring the media rights from Sony Pictures Network India for the upcoming season, the matches will be telecast on various Star Sports channels.

Live streaming:

The matches can be viewed live on Hotstar.com or on the Hotstar app.

Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


