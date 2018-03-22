search on deccanchronicle.com
Shami cleared of fixing charges, given B Grade contract by BCCI

Published Mar 22, 2018, 6:51 pm IST
Shami last played for India in a Test match against South Africa in January during the team’s tour to the rainbow nation.
 Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami’s annual BCCI contract on Thursday was given the green signal, with the board offering him a Grade B category. (Photo: AFP)

Mumbai: Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami’s annual BCCI contract on Thursday was given the green signal, with the board offering him a Grade B category.

Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan on March 7 had claimed that the cricketer was allegedly involved in extra-marital affairs. On the same day, the 27-year-old’s BCCI contract was upheld.

 

“Mr Neeraj Kumar has submitted his confidential report to the CoA. Based on the conclusions in the said report, the CoA is of the view that no further actions/ proceedings under the BCCI anti-corruption code are warranted in the matter,” a BCCI press release said.

“For this reason, the BCCI shall proceed with offering a Grade ‘B’ annual retainership contract to Mohd. Shami,” the release added.

Earlier, the Committee of Administrators had asked Neeraj Kumar, the Head of the BCCI Anti-Corruption Unit to investigate the allegations against the cricketer.

 Shami last played for India in a Test match against South Africa in January during the team’s tour to the rainbow nation.

