FIR to be lodged against Hardik Pandya in Jodhpur over alleged Dr Ambedkar tweet?

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 22, 2018, 11:17 am IST
Updated Mar 22, 2018, 11:17 am IST
It is reported that Pandya’s comment on Twitter was an insult to Ambedkar and was hurtful for people who belong to his community.
It is reported that Hardik Pandya is alleged to have written, “Which Ambedkar ??? The one who drafted a cross law and constitution or the one who spread the disease called reservation in the country,” in his Twitter comment in December 2017. (Photo: AP)
Jodhpur: At a time when Indian cricket is marred by the ongoing Mohammed Shami-Hasin Jahan saga, more trouble may be on its way as Hardik Pandya may be booked for his alleged Twitter comment about Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar.

Jodhpur court, on Wednesday, told police to lodge an FIR against Pandya for a derogatory tweet he allegedly put on December 26, 2017 and deleted.

 

It is reported that Pandya’s comment on Twitter was an insult to Ambedkar and was hurtful for people who belong to his community.

DR Meghwal, who is a petitioner, and claims to belong to Rashtriya Bhim Sena, moved an application against the Indian cricketer in court on Tuesday.

It is learnt that Pandya is alleged to have written, “Which Ambedkar ??? The one who drafted a cross law and constitution or the one who spread the disease called reservation in the country.”

“I learnt about Pandya’s comment through social media in January. It appeared quite derogatory for a figure like Ambedkar and was an attempt to spread hatred and create division in the society,” Meghwal was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

“By doing so, he has committed a serious crime and hurt the sentiments of my entire community,” added Meghwal said,

It is also learnt that Meghwal demanded adequate and suitable punishment for Pandya over his “crass act”.

Meanwhile, Rajesh Yadav, SHO of Udai Mandir Thana in Jaipur, told NDTV that further action will be taken as per the law.

"We are yet to receive the orders of the court and once we get it, I will be in a position to comment," he added.

Tags: hardik pandya, dr br ambedkar, team india
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jodhpur


