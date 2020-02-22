India bowled out for 165 in first Test against New Zealand

New Zealand’s Tim Southee celebrates the dismissal of India’s Ajinkya Rahane for 46 during the first cricket Test match between India and New Zealand at Basin Reserve in Wellington, New Zealand, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (AP)

Wellington: India's fast bowler Ishant Sharma took two wickets but New Zealand still held the upper hand at tea on the second day of the first Test on Saturday. The Kiwis reached 116 for 2 at tea after bundling India out for 165.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson comfortably reached 46 with milestone man Ross Taylor (22 bating) also looking good, having hit Ravichandran Ashwin for a six.

Ishant Sharma (2/17) was the best Indian bowler on view. He was lucky to get Tom Latham (11) after lunch as the left-handed opener gloved one down the leg-side after being cramped.

Williamson along with the stodgy Tom Blundell (30) added 47 runs before the lanky Indian speedster, playing his 97th Test, breached the opener's defence.

New Zealand went into the final session with only 50 runs required to surpass India's modest first innings total.

Williamson looked good as he hit some delightful strokes square of the wicket. The square drive on the rise off Jasprit Bumrah (0/37 in 11 overs) followed by a cover drive showed his class.

Bumrah, in particular, was punished by Williamson, who also back-cut him for a boundary and Taylor then punished another half volley through the covers.

There were quite a few loose deliveries from the Indian pacers. With the Basin Reserve bathed in sunshine, batting became lot easier and the Black Caps seized the initiative.

Shami (0/34 in 9 overs) and Bumrah were not menacing during that second session, while Ravichandran Ashwin (0/26 in 9 overs), despite being hit for a six, showed heart in bowling an attacking line.

Earlier, New Zealand's debutant Kyle Jamieson and veteran Tim Southee took four wickets apiece as the Indian innings folded in 68.1 overs.

Jamieson (4/49 in 16 overs) and Southee (4/49 in 20.1 overs) took four of the five wickets that fell on the second morning with India adding only 43 runs to their overnight score of 122 for 5.

Rishabh Pant (19) started with a six but then a horrible mix-up with Ajinkya Rahane (46) resulted in a run-out and the little chance of recovery was gone for good.

Ravichandran Ashwin got a beauty from Southee, pretty similar to what Prithvi Shaw got, while Rahane inside edged one while trying to leave it alone.

With India reduced to 132 for 7, Rahane knew that time was running out as he played a square drive off Trent Boult to get a boundary.

Southee got rid of Rahane soon when he shoulder armed delivery that made a late inward movement.

Mohammed Shami's entertaining 21 then enabled the visitors to cross the 150-run mark.