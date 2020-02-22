Sports Cricket 22 Feb 2020 India bowled out for ...
Sports, Cricket

India bowled out for 165 in first Test against New Zealand

PTI
Published Feb 22, 2020, 10:25 am IST
Updated Feb 22, 2020, 10:25 am IST
The Kiwis were 116 for 2 in reply at tea, just 50 short of India's first innings score
New Zealand’s Tim Southee celebrates the dismissal of India’s Ajinkya Rahane for 46 during the first cricket Test match between India and New Zealand at Basin Reserve in Wellington, New Zealand, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (AP)
 New Zealand’s Tim Southee celebrates the dismissal of India’s Ajinkya Rahane for 46 during the first cricket Test match between India and New Zealand at Basin Reserve in Wellington, New Zealand, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (AP)

Wellington: India's fast bowler Ishant Sharma took two wickets but New Zealand still held the upper hand at tea on the second day of the first Test on Saturday. The Kiwis reached 116 for 2 at tea after bundling India out for 165.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson comfortably reached 46 with milestone man Ross Taylor (22 bating) also looking good, having hit Ravichandran Ashwin for a six.

 

Ishant Sharma (2/17) was the best Indian bowler on view. He was lucky to get Tom Latham (11) after lunch as the left-handed opener gloved one down the leg-side after being cramped.

Williamson along with the stodgy Tom Blundell (30) added 47 runs before the lanky Indian speedster, playing his 97th Test, breached the opener's defence.

New Zealand went into the final session with only 50 runs required to surpass India's modest first innings total.

Williamson looked good as he hit some delightful strokes square of the wicket. The square drive on the rise off Jasprit Bumrah (0/37 in 11 overs) followed by a cover drive showed his class.

Bumrah, in particular, was punished by Williamson, who also back-cut him for a boundary and Taylor then punished another half volley through the covers.

There were quite a few loose deliveries from the Indian pacers. With the Basin Reserve bathed in sunshine, batting became lot easier and the Black Caps seized the initiative.

Shami (0/34 in 9 overs) and Bumrah were not menacing during that second session, while Ravichandran Ashwin (0/26 in 9 overs), despite being hit for a six, showed heart in bowling an attacking line.

Earlier, New Zealand's debutant Kyle Jamieson and veteran Tim Southee took four wickets apiece as the Indian innings folded in 68.1 overs.

Jamieson (4/49 in 16 overs) and Southee (4/49 in 20.1 overs) took four of the five wickets that fell on the second morning with India adding only 43 runs to their overnight score of 122 for 5.

Rishabh Pant (19) started with a six but then a horrible mix-up with Ajinkya Rahane (46) resulted in a run-out and the little chance of recovery was gone for good.

Ravichandran Ashwin got a beauty from Southee, pretty similar to what Prithvi Shaw got, while Rahane inside edged one while trying to leave it alone.

With India reduced to 132 for 7, Rahane knew that time was running out as he played a square drive off Trent Boult to get a boundary.

Southee got rid of Rahane soon when he shoulder armed delivery that made a late inward movement.

Mohammed Shami's entertaining 21 then enabled the visitors to cross the 150-run mark.

...
Tags: basin reserve, wellingron test, india-nz, time southee, ishant wsharma, kane williamson
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Sports

Indian wrestler Sakshi Malik settled for a silver medal after facing defeat in the final of Asian Wrestling Championships here on Friday. (Photo:AFP)

Sakshi Malik loses final, settles for silver in AWC

Indian sprinter Dutee Chand on Friday confirmed her participation for the first edition of Khelo India University Games. (Photo:AFP)

Dutee Chand to participate in Khelo India University Games

A finger fracture leaving her T20 World Cup participation in doubt, India leggie Poonam Yadav says self belief gave her the confidence of playing the showpiece and it showed in her demolition of Australia in the opening match here. (Photo:AP)

Self-belief kept Poonam Yadav's hopes of playing T20 WC despite injury

New Zealand were 216 for five in their first innings at stumps in reply to India's total of 165 on the second day of the opening Test at Basin Reserve here on Saturday. Kane Williamson (89) top-scored, while Ross Taylor (44) too chipped in with a useful contribution. (photo:AP)

New Zealand 216-5 at stumps on day 2 of first Test



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

Ever since its inception, JVC has built a name for itself when it came to launching products that featured great Japanese design and quality to match.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Akash Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO at Cashfree

At Cashfree’s core is a drive to solve problems faced by businesses in digital payments and disbursals.
 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
 

Jabra Elite 75t review: An AirPods Pro killer!

The Jabra Elite 75t are noticeably smaller than the previous-generation Elite 65t and this makes a huge difference to the overall experience.
 

Karnataka man stuns the world by running 142.5 meters in 13.62 seconds

Twitter Photo
 

Team Con-Sol-E 4.0 from Nirma University wins fifth Mitsubishi Electric Cup

The Mitsubishi Electric Cup
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Pragyan Ojha swaps the ball with mike

Pragyan Ojha

ICC Women's T20 World Cup: India beat Australia by 17 runs in 1st match

Wrist spinner Poonam Yadav returned with a four-wicket haul as India outwitted Australia by 17 runs in the opening match to make a resounding start to the Women's T20 World Cup here on Friday. (Photo:AFP)

India concedes flying start, posts 132/4 against Aus in 1st innings

Deepti Sharma made a battling 49 as Australia restricted India to 132/4 in the opening game of the women's Twenty20 World Cup in Sydney on Friday. (Photo:AFP)

ICC open to talks on new events amid India opposition: source

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is open to talks with member countries on its proposed events for the 2023-31 period, a source at the global governing body told Reuters, an approach that could head off a clash with financial powerhouse India. Following on from a proposal tabled last year, the ICC recommended staging a Twenty20 Champions Cup in 2024 and 2028 and ODI versions in 2025 and 2029 in addition to the existing World Cups in each format. (Photo:AFP)

Ross Taylor 1st cricketer to play 100 international games in all forms

New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor on Friday scripted a unique record as he became the only player in the history of cricket to play a hundred matches across formats. (Photo:AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham