ICC Awards: Virat Kohli named captain of Test, ODI teams of the year

PTI
Published Jan 22, 2019, 11:20 am IST
Updated Jan 22, 2019, 11:29 am IST
Virat Kohli was named the captain of the ICC'sTest and ODI teams of the year, leading the country's domination in both the line-ups.
 Three players each from India and New Zealand feature in the Test team, while four each from India and England are part of the ODI side of the year 2018. (Photo: AFP)

Dubai: Indian skipper and batting mainstay Virat Kohli was Tuesday named the captain of the International Cricket Council's Test and ODI teams of the year, leading the country's domination in both the line-ups.

Three players each from India and New Zealand feature in the Test team, while four each from India and England are part of the ODI side of the year 2018. The ICC will announce the individual awards later Tuesday.

 

"...Virat Kohli named the captain of both sides following a remarkable 2018 as batsman and skipper," the ICC said in a statement.

The Test team features compatriots, wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant and fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who is the only player apart from Kohli to feature in both the sides.

The ODI team has opener Rohit Sharma, spinner Kuldeep Yadav and Bumrah from India along with Kohli, while England are represented by Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes.

The annual awards are selected by the ICC Voting Academy comprising former players, members of the media and broadcasters.

Kohli's 1,322 runs at an average of 55.08 with five centuries in 13 Tests and 1,202 runs at an astounding average of 133.55 with six hundreds in 14 ODIs saw him selected to both sides by every voting member of the Academy with the majority of them also opting to name him at the helm of each.

Kohli also ended 2018 as the top-ranked Test and ODI batsman in the player rankings while his side finished the year as the top-ranked side in Tests and number two behind England in ODIs.

India won six Tests and lost seven during the voting period that ran from January 1 to December 31, 2018. In ODIs, Kohli led India to nine victories, with four losses and one tied match.

ICC Men's Test Team of the Year (in batting order): Tom Latham (New Zealand), Dimuth Karunaratne (Sri Lanka), Kane Williamson (New Zealand), Virat Kohli (India) (capt), Henry Nicholls (New Zealand), Rishabh Pant (India) (wk), Jason Holder (Windies), Kagiso Rabada (South Africa), Nathan Lyon (Australia), Jasprit Bumrah (India), Mohammad Abbas (Pakistan)

ICC Men's ODI team of the year (in batting order): Rohit Sharma (India), Jonny Bairstow (England), Virat Kohli (India) (capt), Joe Root (England), Ross Taylor (New Zealand), Jos Buttler (England) (wk), Ben Stokes (England), Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh), Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), Kuldeep Yadav (India), Jasprit Bumrah (India).

