LIVE| IND vs WI, 1st ODI: Rishabh Pant makes ODI debut as India elect to bowl

Guwahati: Virat Kohli has won the toss and India have elected to bowl in the first ODI against Jason Holder-led West Indies at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium here on Sunday.

While Rishabh Pant is making his India ODI debut today, Oshane Thomas and Chanderpaul Hemraj make their international debuts for West Indies as well.

Here's the Playing XI for the 1st ODI #INDvWI.@RishabPant777 is all set to make his debut for #TeamIndia. pic.twitter.com/j2ynEncVgU — BCCI (@BCCI) October 21, 2018

India, meanwhile, have opted for three pacers in the playing XI while Kuldeep Yadav won't feature in the team. Ravindra Jadeja, who made a comeback to the Indian ODI team during the Asia Cup, will accompany Yuzvendra Chahal as the two will take care of the spin-bowling department.

After winning the two-match Test series in under six-playing days, Virat Kohli-led India will be out to continue their good run of form against West Indies as the two teams kick off the five-match ODI series.

While West Indies will be eager to salvage some pride, India will be focused on solving their middle-order puzzle.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, K Khaleel Ahmed, Lokesh Rahul, Umesh Yadav.

West Indies: Jason Holder (Captain), Fabian Allen, Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Kieran Powell, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Kemar Roach, Marlon Samuels, Oshane Thomas and Obed McCoy.

Match-timing:

The match is scheduled to start at 1.30 P.M.

Live streaming:

The live streaming of the match will be available on Hotstar.com and on Hotstar app.

Live telecast:

The live telecast of the match will be available across various channels of Star Sports.