LIVE| Asia Cup 2018, IND vs BAN: Bangladesh lose Liton Das, Nazmul Hossain

Dubai: Bangladesh lost Liton Das, Nazmul Hossain and Shakib Al Hasan in the early stages of their Super Four match against India.

Bangladesh 42-3 after 9.4 overs

WICKET! Ravindra Jadeja gets a wicket in his return to ODI cricket as he dismisses Shakib Al Hasan for 17 runs.

Bangladesh 16-2 after 5.1 overs

WICKET! Bumrah sees off Nazmul Hossain as Dhawan takes a catch at first slip. Joy for India, another loss for Bangladesh.

Bangladesh 15-1 after 4.3 overs

WICKET! Bhuvneshwar Kumar strikes cas he sees off Liton Das for seven runs. India draw first blood.

Preview

India will look to maintain its unbeaten run in the 2018 Asia Cup when they take on Bangladesh in their first Super Four encounter here on Friday.

After struggling their way to victory against Hong Kong in their first group encounter, Rohit Sharma’s men eased to an eight-wicket win against arch-rivals Pakistan, whom they will face once again on Sunday in their next Super Four encounter.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, is coming on the back of a 136-run defeat against Afghanistan as Rashid Khan had a memorable 20th birthday.

India will be missing the services of Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel and Shardul Thakur, who were ruled out with injuries.

However, they were replaced by Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar and Siddhart Kaul in the squad.

If Jadeja does play in their game against Bangladesh, it will be his first ODI since India’s encounter against West Indies in the Caribbean last year.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma(Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Siddarth Kaul, K Khaleel Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza(Captain), Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Ariful Haque, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Nazmul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Hider Rony, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque.

Match-timings:

The match is scheduled to start at 5 P.M. IST.

Live streaming:

The live streaming of the India-Bangladesh clash will be available on Hotstar.com or on the Hotstar app.

Live telecast:

The live telecast of the match will be available across various Star Sports channels.