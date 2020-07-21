119th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,156,082

36,810

Recovered

724,877

24,303

Deaths

28,117

596

Maharashtra31869517502912030 Tamil Nadu1756781217762551 Delhi1237471049183663 Karnataka67420237961408 Andhra Pradesh5372424228696 Uttar Pradesh51160308311192 Gujarat49439356592166 Telangana4627434323422 West Bengal44769264181147 Rajasthan3074122299574 Bihar2745517535187 Haryana2685820226355 Assam250931709663 Madhya Pradesh2331015684738 Odisha1875712910133 Jammu and Kashmir146508274254 Kerala13275561544 Punjab105107118362 Jharkhand5821283555 Chhatisgarh5598394428 Uttarakhand4642321255 Goa3853236123 Tripura309318457 Puducherry2179131830 Manipur180011630 Himachal Pradesh1417101110 Nagaland9564050 Arunachal Pradesh7902853 Chandigarh73751812 Meghalaya490704 Sikkim318920 Mizoram2971680
IPL 2020 is all set to be held in UAE; BCCI to seek government clearance

PTI
Published Jul 21, 2020, 9:32 pm IST
Updated Jul 21, 2020, 9:32 pm IST
The franchisees had already been working on their plans for the IPL even before the ICC announcement.
The Indian Premier League trophy.
 The Indian Premier League trophy.

New Delhi: With the T20 World Cup's postponement clearing the decks for a full-fledged IPL, the glitzy event's Governing Council will meet in a week or 10 days' time to plan its next course of action, eyeing UAE as the host this year.

An IPL between September and early November has been made possible by the ICC's decision on Monday to postpone the T20 World Cup in Australia, scheduled for October-November, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

"The IPL GC will meet within a week or 10 days and all decisions (including final schedule) will be taken there. As of now, the plan is to have a full fledged IPL comprising 60 games and most likely in the UAE," Patel told PTI.

Asked about the main challenges in conducting the event in current scenario, Patel added: "Just the operational side of it. Whether you do it here or outside, it doesn't matter (with no crowds)."

The franchisees had already been working on their plans for the IPL even before the ICC announcement.

 

With majority of the Indian players not having access to grounds amid the pandemic, teams will need at least three to four weeks to get them match ready.
Foreign players will fly in directly to the UAE from their respective countries.

"Our players will need at least three to four weeks of training, if not more. We will finalise all our plans once the BCCI announces the dates. It looks like the IPL will be in the UAE and we are ready for that," a team owner told PTI.

Since India tour Australia for a four-Test series right after the IPL, training of the Test players is also an important issue.

 

Test specialists like Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari, who are not part of the IPL, are likely to train for the eagerly-awaited series in a bio-secure environment at the newly-renovated Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad during the time of the IPL.

A few fringe players are expected to join them at Motera along with the Indian team's support staff, which is free during the IPL.

Work from home has become the norm amid the pandemic, therefore, there is a possibility that IPL commentary will happen from the comfort of the living room, a safer and cost effective-option considering the likes of Sunil Gavaskar, who is 71, are involved.

 

The viewership is expected to be a record one with people craving for live cricket, something KXIP co-owner Ness Wadia has said.

However, it remains to be seen how much the broadcasters and teams are able to attract from the sponsors in the current financial climate.

