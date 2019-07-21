Cricket World Cup 2019

Virat Kohli, MSK Prasad arrive to finalise team for West Indies tour

Published Jul 21, 2019, 1:36 pm IST
Updated Jul 21, 2019, 1:36 pm IST
BCCI had on Friday rescheduled the meeting to July 21. Earlier, it was speculated that the Indian squad will be announced on July 19.
India will start their West Indies tour from August 3 and will play three T20s, as many ODIs and two Test matches. This will be India's first assignment post ICC World Cup. In the recently concluded World Cup, India were defeated by New Zealand in the semi-final by 18 runs. (Photo:AFP)
Mumbai: India captain Virat Kohli and chief selector MSK Prasad on Sunday arrived at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) head office here for a meeting over selection of team for the upcoming West Indies tour.

India will start their West Indies tour from August 3 and will play three T20s, as many ODIs and two Test matches. This will be India's first assignment post ICC World Cup. In the recently concluded World Cup, India were defeated by New Zealand in the semi-final by 18 runs.

The current coaching staff, including head coach Ravi Shastri, was given a contract extension for the upcoming West Indies tour and India's home series against South Africa.

