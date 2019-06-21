Cricket World Cup 2019

Sports Cricket 21 Jun 2019 ICC CWC'19: Dav ...
Sports, Cricket

ICC CWC'19: David Warner's 166 sinks Bangladesh as Australia wins by 48 runs

REUTERS
Published Jun 21, 2019, 8:29 am IST
Updated Jun 21, 2019, 8:34 am IST
It was a third defeat in six for Bangladesh, and they will need a run of wins and other results to go their way to make the knockout phase.
David Warner and Aaron Finch have been by far the most productive opening partnership in this World Cup and they again did their foundation job, eschewing too many high-risk shots to put on 121. (Photo: AP/PTI)
 David Warner and Aaron Finch have been by far the most productive opening partnership in this World Cup and they again did their foundation job, eschewing too many high-risk shots to put on 121. (Photo: AP/PTI)

Nottingham: Australia continued their march towards the Cricket World Cup semi-finals on Thursday as a tournament-high 166 by opener David Warner helped them pile up 381-5 before they restricted Bangladesh to 333-8 to win by 48 runs.

Australia’s fifth victory in six games put the five-times champions top of the standings on 10 points and looking assured of a top-four finish, probably alongside England, India and New Zealand.

 

It was a third defeat in six for Bangladesh and though they are still fifth on five points, they will need a run of wins and other results to go their way to make the knockout phase.

Warner and Aaron Finch have been by far the most productive opening partnership in this World Cup and they again did their foundation job, eschewing too many high-risk shots to put on 121.

Finch went first for 53, with Warner, still something of a shadow of his pre-ban swashbuckling self, moving solidly to three figures for the second time in the tournament.

He then began to connect with some big hits and when he was caught in the deep his tournament-leading aggregate had moved to 447. It was the second-highest score in a World Cup by an Australian - beaten by his own 178 against Afghanistan in 2015.

Usman Khawaja added a stilted but worthy 89 during a mid-innings lull, before Glenn Maxwell picked up the pace considerably by smashing 32 from 10 balls - his dashing innings ended by a run out that left him glaring furiously at Khawaja.

BIG HITTING

Marcus Stoinis (17 not out) and Alex Carey (11 not out) continued the big hitting to push the score far beyond anything previously successfully chased in a World Cup.

“Today was a great foundation for our batting,” said Warner, who hit 14 fours and four sixes. “I felt a little bit bogged down and frustrated, I kept hitting fielders but I managed to hang in there.”

Having chased down 322 with eight overs to spare against the West Indies on Monday, Bangladesh would not have been daunted by the prospect of even what would have been the second-highest successful run chase in one-day cricket history.

Their joyous fans certainly gave all the support they could while Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal were looking fluent together.

But when Shakib was out for 41 - caught by Warner - and Tamin was bowled by Mitchell Starc to leave them 144-3 at the halfway mark, their hopes were effectively over.

They deserve credit for getting so close, though, as Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah put together a lively partnership of 127 before Nathan Coulter-Nile had Mahmudullah caught on the boundary for 69 and bowled Sabbir Rahman for a golden duck.

Rahim reached his century to end 102 not out but it was scant consolation as Australia chalked up their 19th victory in 21 ODIs against Bangladesh.

“We had a good partnership at the top of the order but 381 was too much. It has become that every match that needs to be won now, but you never know,” Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza said.

...
Tags: australia vs bangladesh, australia cricket team, bangladesh cricket team, 2019 icc cricket world cup, david warner, aaron finch, usman khawaja
Location: United Kingdom, England, Nottingham


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Sports

Moeen Ali, 32, has played a key role in England's rise to the top of the ODI rankings after they crashed out of the 2015 World Cup in the first round.

ICC CWC'19: 'I'm proud to be a part of England's ODI revolution': Mooen Ali

David Warner, dropped at backward point when on 10, smashed 166 and featured in a 121-run opening stand with skipper Aaron Finch (53) to lay the foundation for Australia’s imposing total of 381-5. (Photo: AFP)

ICC CWC'19: 'Bangladesh lacks the ability to strike early wickets': Mortaza

Openers Aaron Finch and David Warner have proved so consistent in this World Cup that Australia have been able to notch huge totals without major risk and it was their 121-run partnership that set up their 381-5 against Bangladesh on Thursday. (Photo:AP/PTI)

ICC CWC'19: Aaron Finch David Warner setting the platform for Australia

Sri Lanka could only manage to win against Afghanistan in the five matches they have played so far. (Photo:AP)

ICC CWC'19: Key players to look for out for in England Sri Lanka clash



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

PM Narendra Modi wishes Shikhar Dhawan speedy recovery; see tweet

During a fixture against Australia on June 9, he was hit by a Pat Cummins bouncer. (Photo: AFP)
 

Ranveer Singh gets legal notice from WWE star Brock Lesnar's advocate Paul Heyman

Ranveer Singh.
 

Turning vegan: All your doubts cleared

Vegan food is basically vegetables, fruits and lentils, which essentially cheaper than meats and dairy. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Renault Triber: 5 things you should know

Without a doubt the most interesting feature of Renault Triber are the various seating configurations it has to offer.
 

He paid USD 9,100 to own villa, but turned out to be strip of grass

The strip of land starts from the curb where two mailboxes have been installed and go under the wall separating the garages. (Photo: Representational)
 

5 Reasons why Dhanush's 'The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir' is a must watch

A still from The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Jasprit Bumrah is bang on flat English pitches

Jasprit Bumrah bowls in the nets during a training session at the Hampshire Bowl in Southampton on Thursday. (Photo: AP)

ICC CWC'19: Key players to look for out for in England Sri Lanka clash

Sri Lanka could only manage to win against Afghanistan in the five matches they have played so far. (Photo:AP)

Warning shots

David Warner leaps into the air to celebrate his century during the match against Bangladesh at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Thursday. (Photo: AP)

PM Narendra Modi wishes Shikhar Dhawan speedy recovery; see tweet

During a fixture against Australia on June 9, he was hit by a Pat Cummins bouncer. (Photo: AFP)

Pitch invader tries to dislodge bails in ENG-AFG World Cup clash

However, he found it difficult to dislodge the bails despite repeated attempts. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham