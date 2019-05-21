LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

Virat Kohli considers Kuldeep and Chahal as pillars of India's bowling attack

PTI
Published May 21, 2019, 7:07 pm IST
Updated May 21, 2019, 7:18 pm IST
Kuldeep was dropped from KKR during last month's IPL because of poor form but Kohli felt it was a good reality check for the 24-year-old.
 Since Yadav and Chahal's arrival on the international arena in 2017, the two wrist-spinners have made a tremendous contribution to the Indian team in limited overs cricket. (Photo: AFP)

Mumbai: Not overly worried about Kuldeep Yadav's lack of form during the IPL, skipper Virat Kohli on Tuesday said the Chinaman bowler and Yuzvendra Chahal are "pillars" of India's bowling attack, going into the World Cup.

Kuldeep was dropped from the Kolkata Knight Riders team during last month's Indian Premier League (IPL) because of poor form but Kohli felt it was a good reality check for the 24-year-old.

 

"In hindsight, if you look at it, someone like Kuldeep who has had so much success, it is important to see a period where things don't go your way. We are glad that it happened in the IPL rather than during the World Cup," Kohli said, firmly backing the spinner.

"So he had time to reflect and correct things and come into World Cup even stronger. We know the kind of skill set he possesses alongside (Yuzvendra) Chahal. They are two pillars of our bowling line up," Kohli said at the World Cup pre-departure press conference here.

Since Yadav and Chahal's arrival on the international arena in 2017, the two wrist-spinners have made a tremendous contribution to the Indian team in limited overs cricket.

Chahal has 72 wickets in 41 ODIs at an average of 24.61 while Yadav has taken 87 wickets in 44 matches, averaging 21.74.

Apart from the two wrist spinners, the pace trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar makes it probably India's best ever attack going into a World Cup.

Yadav and Chahal were well-handled by Australia when they toured India but in the English conditions in summer, the wrist spinners may have to play a lead role.

Kohli also did not seem worried about all-rounder Kedar Jadhav, who too missed the latter half of IPL after hurting his shoulder.

"Kedar also, we understand the kind of pitches they got playing at home. We are not worried about him. He was looking in good space. Yes, he did not get runs but Twenty20 is such a format in which you don't get runs and it can go on like that for a few games."

Tags: 2019 icc cricket world cup, kuldeep yadav, yuzvendra chahal, virat kohli
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


