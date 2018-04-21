Live| IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore to host bottom placed Delhi Daredevils

search on deccanchronicle.com
Published Apr 21, 2018, 7:15 pm IST
Updated Apr 21, 2018, 7:22 pm IST
After losing their last games, both the teams will be eager to register victory to bring their season back on track.
Bengaluru: It is the clash of the two teams which are currently lying at the bottom of the team . Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Daredevils have failed to set the stage on fire in the early part of tournament.

After losing their last games, both the teams will be eager to register victory, when they collide against each other at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.

 

At present, RCB and Daredevils have registered one win each from their four outings so far. While RCB were hammered by Mumbai Indians by 71 runs in their last game, DD had to face defeat at the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders.

In the batting department, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers are expected to carry the burden of scoring runs for the team.  Brendon Mc Cullum who missed the last match against Mumbai Indians, might once again make a comeback into the side to give solid start to the innings.

Inspite of having good bowlers in their ranks, RCB concede over 200 plus runs in their last two matches. While pacers Chris Woakes and Umesh Yadav have been  picking up wickets consistently, it has been their spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar, who have failed to make an impact with the ball.

Inspite if having some brilliant players in their ranks, Delhi Daredevils, like every season have failed to fire when needed the most. The batting department relies on players like Jason Roy, Gautam Gambhir, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer and Glenn Maxwell , who have done well with the ball, but have failed to take the team across the finish line.

The bowling department will be once again boosted by return of their India pacer Mohammed Shami, who is all set to join the team after cleared by Kolkata Police following a three-hour interrogation. The speedster, accused by his wife Hasin Jahan of infidelity and domestic violence, had been summoned by the Kolkata police for questoning. Trent Boult and Chris are also expected to bowl well during the match.

Leg spinner Rahul Tewatia has been the economical bowler for his side and has so far scalped six wickets from four games he has played. Shahbaz Nadeem has failed to make an impact in the last two games and could make way for leg spinner Amit Mishra, if the management decides to make a change in the lineup.

Overall, both the teams will be playing for prestige and will be hoping to get their campaign back on track.

When is the match?

The match is scheduled to start at 8 pm IST on Saturday (April 21)

Where is the match?

The match will take place at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

Live telecast and timings:

With Star India now acquiring the media rights from Sony Pictures Network India for the upcoming season, the matches will be telecast on various Star Sports channels.

Live streaming:

The matches can be viewed live on Hotstar.com or on the Hotstar app.

