search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Punjab, boasting of an explosive batting line-up will face a tough test from the KKR bowlers who have proved to be quiet effective at their fortress. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| IPL 2018, KKR vs KXIP: Sunil Narine departs early as Mujeeb strikes
 
Sports, Cricket

LIVE| IPL 2018, KKR vs KXIP: Sunil Narine departs early as Mujeeb strikes

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 21, 2018, 3:46 pm IST
Updated Apr 21, 2018, 4:09 pm IST
Score after 1.3 overs, KKR 6-1, Chris Lynn 4*, Sunil Narine 1; Ankit Rajpoot (0/4), Mujeeb (1/1).
Punjab, boasting of an explosive batting line-up will face a tough test from the KKR bowlers who have proved to be quiet effective at their fortress. (Photo: BCCI)
 Punjab, boasting of an explosive batting line-up will face a tough test from the KKR bowlers who have proved to be quiet effective at their fortress. (Photo: BCCI)

Kolkata: 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL) table leaders Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) square off against Ravichandran Ashwin’s Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) side at the Eden Gardens on Saturday.

The men in gold and purple are coming into this match after an emphatic 7 wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals in the previous encounter. The visitors, on the other hand sit on the same place and also have the same points under new captain Ravichandran Ashwin.

 

Punjab, boasting of an explosive batting line-up will face a tough test from the KKR bowlers who have proved to be quiet effective at their fortress.

Toss:

KXIP win toss, elect to bowl

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (c and WK), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Shivam Mavi, Mitchell Johnson, Shubman Gill, R Vinay Kumar, Rinku Singh, Cameron Delport, Javon Searless, Apoorv Wankhade, Ishank Jaggi and Tom Curran.

Kings XI Punjab: Ravichandran Ashwin (captain), KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Aaron Finch, Yuvraj Singh, Karun Nair, David Miller, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, AJ Tye, Mohit Sharma and Mujeeb ur Rahman.

When is the match?

The match is scheduled to start at 4 pm IST on Friday (April 21)

Where is the match?

The match will take place at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Live telecast and timings:

With Star India now acquiring the media rights from Sony Pictures Network India for the upcoming season, the matches will be telecast on various Star Sports channels.

Live streaming:

The matches can be viewed live on Hotstar.com or on the Hotstar app.

Tags: indian premier league (ipl), ipl 2018, kings xi punjab, kolkata knight riders, live cricket score
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

LIVE| IPL 2018, KKR vs KXIP: Sunil Narine departs early as Mujeeb strikes

Punjab, boasting of an explosive batting line-up will face a tough test from the KKR bowlers who have proved to be quiet effective at their fortress. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Stop using 4 or 6-digit iPhone passcodes

A 4-digit passcode on the iPhone is crackable in 6.5 minutes on average, while a 6-digit passcode can be bypassed in 11 hours, as per a report.
 

OnePlus 6 confirmed from April 22: Amazon exclusive notification

We are expecting that the OnePlus 6 will start pre-orders soon.
 

Here's the secret to happiness, and its not money or success

The original participants in the eight-decade long study included President John F Kennedy and Washington Post editor Ben Bradlee, writes Harvard Gazette.
 

High-sugar diet in children tied to lower cognitive development

Children who had similar dietary habits, usually passed down from their parents, were found to be less intelligent. (Photo: Pexels)
 

iPhone still a trendsetter after a decade

Most companies rely on Apple’s trendsetting innovations to implement their own replications on their products.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

IPL 2018: After KXIP shock, Sunrisers Hyderabad look to bounce back vs CSK

Their unbeaten run in the tournament snapped by the 'Gayle Storm', Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) would look to bounce back when they take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Sunday. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2018: Here's how loco pilot, guard welcomed CSK fans in Pune ahead of RR game

About 1200 fans travelled in 18 coaches to Pune to watch the match. The train carrying supporters of Chennai Super Kings IPL team reached Pune railway station at 11.40 in the morning on Friday. (Photo: Twitter)

IPL 2018: Gayle, Russell clash in Kings XI Punjab-Kolkata Knight Riders contest

Kings XI Punjab look a transformed unit under India discard Ravichandran Ashwin. (Photo: BCCI/PTI)

Captain has to be a step ahead of his game, that is Gautam Gambhir's quality: Amre

Delhi will take on struggling Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday. (Photo: BCCI)

Virat Kohli's Team India favourites to win 2019 Cricket World Cup: Virender Sehwag

India's World T20 triumph under MS Dhoni is one of his best memories. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham