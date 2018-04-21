LIVE| IPL 2018, KKR vs KXIP: Sunil Narine departs early as Mujeeb strikes

Punjab, boasting of an explosive batting line-up will face a tough test from the KKR bowlers who have proved to be quiet effective at their fortress. (Photo: BCCI)

Kolkata: 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL) table leaders Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) square off against Ravichandran Ashwin’s Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) side at the Eden Gardens on Saturday.

The men in gold and purple are coming into this match after an emphatic 7 wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals in the previous encounter. The visitors, on the other hand sit on the same place and also have the same points under new captain Ravichandran Ashwin.

Punjab, boasting of an explosive batting line-up will face a tough test from the KKR bowlers who have proved to be quiet effective at their fortress.

Toss:

KXIP win toss, elect to bowl

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (c and WK), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Shivam Mavi, Mitchell Johnson, Shubman Gill, R Vinay Kumar, Rinku Singh, Cameron Delport, Javon Searless, Apoorv Wankhade, Ishank Jaggi and Tom Curran.

Kings XI Punjab: Ravichandran Ashwin (captain), KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Aaron Finch, Yuvraj Singh, Karun Nair, David Miller, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, AJ Tye, Mohit Sharma and Mujeeb ur Rahman.

When is the match?

The match is scheduled to start at 4 pm IST on Friday (April 21)

Where is the match?

The match will take place at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Live telecast and timings:

With Star India now acquiring the media rights from Sony Pictures Network India for the upcoming season, the matches will be telecast on various Star Sports channels.

Live streaming:

The matches can be viewed live on Hotstar.com or on the Hotstar app.