Four blind cricketers from AP got place in Indian team for Triangular series at UAE

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 21, 2022, 11:54 pm IST
Updated Feb 21, 2022, 11:54 pm IST
The CABI has picked a 17-member squad for the upcoming triangular T20 Series, which will be played in the UAE from March 13 to March 19
Indian and Sri Lankan blind cricketers during an international blind cricket match, in Kolkata. (Representational Photo: PTI)
VIJAYAWADA: The Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI)’s Indian squad for Triangular Series for the Blind 2022 has been announced. The series will be held with Indian, Bangladeshi and Pakistani teams. Four blind cricketers from AP have won places in the CABI team.

The CABI has picked a 17-member squad for the upcoming triangular T20 Series, which will be played in the UAE from March 13 to March 19. The Triangular Series will have a total of six League Matches and the Final will be played on March 19.

 

The tournament is organised by the friends and well-wishers of Cricket for the Blind from UAE to promote ‘cricket for the blind’ that has “no boundaries.”  The matches will be played at Skyline University College Campus in Sharjah. The Indian Squad will undergo a 10-day coaching in Bengaluru from 1 to 11 March.   

Four blind cricketers belonging to AP got places in the CABI team. Indian Squad for the triangular series are of Kalpesh Nimbadkar (Gujarat) B1, Venkateswara Rao (Andhra Pradesh) B1, Sujith Munda (Jharkhand) B1, Basappa Waddagol (Karnataka) B1, Prem Kumar (Andhra Pradesh)

 

B1, Praveen Kumar Sharma(Haryana) B1, D Venkateswara Rao (Andhra Pradesh) B2, A Maneesh(Kerala) B2, Irfan Diwan(Delhi) B2, Nakul Badanayaka (Odisha)B2, Lokesha(Karnataka) B2, Deepak Malik(Haryana) B3, Prakasha Jayaramaiah (Karnataka) B3, Sunil Ramesh (Karnataka) B3, Durga Rao (Andhra Pradesh) B3, Chandan (Uttar Pradesh) B3, Rambir(Haryana) B3.  

Dr Mahantesh G. Kivadasannavar, president of CABI and founder managing trustee Samarthanam thanked the friends from the UAE
for taking the initiative in promoting cricket for the blind, which will help the players to shine at the higher levels in future.

 

Dr Mahantesh said the Triangular Series for the Blind is played in the UAE after many years.  He said the UAE had hosted various tournaments for the blind in the past and has been continuously supporting and promoting cricket for the blind.

