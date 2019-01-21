search on deccanchronicle.com
Mumbai Indians deny asking BCCI to speed-up Hardik Pandya's investigation

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Jan 21, 2019, 12:01 pm IST
Updated Jan 21, 2019, 12:04 pm IST
Pandya and KL Rahul have made the headlines for the wrong reasons following controversial sexist remarks on 'Koffee with Karan'.
Hardik Pandya has been representing MI since 2015. (Photo: BCCI)
Mumbai: Suspended Indian cricketers Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul have had a forgettable start to 2019 following their controversial remarks on a TV chat show, Koffee with Karan.

On the show, Pandya boasted about hooking up with multiple women and spoke about how open he is with his parents, saying he had once told them after losing his virginity, "aaj mai kar ke aaya."

 

While the duo were not available for the recently-concluded Australia-India ODI series, they were also omitted from India’s ODI and T20I squads for the upcoming series against New Zealand.

According to Times of India, Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians (MI) had reportedly requested the BCCI to speed up Hardik pandya’s investigation, which Reliance Industries CEO Sundar Raman has strongly denied.

“MI has nothing to do with this,” Raman was quoted saying by Times of India.

Hardik Pandya has been representing MI since 2015, whereas KL Rahul plays for the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the cash-rich league.

Tags: hardik pandya, mumbai indians (mi), indian premier league (ipl), board of control for cricket in india (bcci)


