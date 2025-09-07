2025 Women's Cricket World Cup Trophy Unveiled In Vizag

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) on Sunday unveiled the 2025 Women's Cricket World Cup trophy in Visakhapatnam, which will host five of the tournament’s matches.

Speaking to media at the VDCA-ACA Cricket Stadium on the occasion, ACA secretary Sana Satish Babu announced this is the first time that Visakhapatnam will be hosting five matches of the Women's World Cup.

He said the recent “Breaking Boundaries with Nara Lokesh” programme is a testament to the state government's commitment to development of sports in Andhra Pradesh.

The ACA secretary pointed out that the 10-year sports roadmap announced by the state government includes providing educational and employment opportunities to sportspeople.” The quota for sports persons in jobs has already been increased to 3 per cent,” he pointed out.

Satish Babu said Education minister Nara Lokesh has been invited to inaugurate the first match of the Women’s World Cup to be played in Visakhapatnam in October.

He expressed confidence that with Mithali Raj as the mentor, international-level standards will be available for rural and school-level players to play cricket at the upcoming Centres of Excellence.

The ACA secretary underlined, “Women’s World Cup is not just a tournament – it is a sign of Andhra Pradesh’s sports renaissance. The Visakhapatnam event will open new avenues for sports tourism, employment and development of women sportspersons.”

Others present included ACA joint secretary Vijayakumar and chief operating officer Girish Dongiri.