  
Sports Cricket 20 Oct 2022 Travelling to Pakist ...
Sports, Cricket

Travelling to Pakistan not BCCI's call, government will decide: Roger Binny

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Oct 20, 2022, 7:36 pm IST
Updated Oct 20, 2022, 7:36 pm IST
BCCI President Roger Binny during a press conference at Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) office in Bengaluru, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022.
 BCCI President Roger Binny during a press conference at Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) office in Bengaluru, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022.

BENGALURU: The BCCI can't take a call on its own on whether the Indian team will travel to Pakistan for the 2023 Asia Cup or not as it relies on the government to make such decisions, new Board president Roger Binny said on Thursday.

Speaking at an event organised by Karnataka State Cricket Association here, Binny said the BCCI has not approached the government yet on travelling to Pakistan next year but eventually the central government will only decide on the matter.

"That is not BCCI's call. We need government's clearance to leave the country. Whether we leave the country or teams coming into the country, we need clearance.

"Once we get clearance from the government then we go with it. We can't make decision on our own. We have to rely on the government. We have not approached them yet," said World Cup winner Binny.

The Asia Cup is scheduled to be played in Pakistan in September next year, ahead of the ODI World Cup in India.

Binny's comments came after BCCI secretary Jay Shah said the Indian team will not travel to Pakistan next year for the Asia Cup and will instead like to play the tournament at a neutral venue.

Earlier on Thursday, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said the Indian team will need clearance from the Home Ministry to travel to Pakistan.

A 'disappointed' Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday requested the Asian Cricket Council to convene an emergency meeting.

Referring to Shah's comment, the PCB had said that "such statements can spilt the Asian and international cricket communities" and impact Pakistan's visit to India for the 2023 World Cup.

India haven't travelled to Pakistan since the 2008 Asia Cup, and after the Mumbai terror attack on November 26 that year, the scheduled bilateral series in early 2009 was cancelled.

Pakistan did travel to India for a short six-match white-ball series in 2012, but in the last 10 years, there hasn't been any bilateral cricket. The two teams have only played each other at various ICC and ACC events.

...
Tags: ksca, bcci, asia cup, roger binny, jay shah, anurag thakur


Related Stories

Home ministry will decide if Indian team will travel to Pakistan: Anurag Thakur

Latest From Sports

Sports minister Anurag Thakur (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)

Home ministry will decide if Indian team will travel to Pakistan: Anurag Thakur

Newly elected Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Roger Binny speaks to the media in Mumbai on October 18. (Indranil MUKHERJEE / AFP)

Roger Binny replaces Ganguly as Indian cricket board chief

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Sri Lankan captain Chamari Athapaththu pose with the trophy ahead of the Womens Asia Cup 2022 final cricket match, in Bangladesh. (Image: PTI)

India romp to seventh Women's Asia Cup title with easy win over Sri Lanka

The new competition will be formalised when the BCCI meets next week. (Representational Image/Twitter)

India to debut women's IPL next year: Reports



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Home ministry will decide if Indian team will travel to Pakistan: Anurag Thakur

Sports minister Anurag Thakur (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)

Shreyas, Mithali, Deepti nominated for ICC's 'Player of the Month' award

India's Shreyas Iyer (C) celebrates after scoring a half-century (50 runs) during the third T20 international cricket match between India and Sri Lanka at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on on February 27, 2022. (Photo: AFP)

Roger Binny replaces Ganguly as Indian cricket board chief

Newly elected Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Roger Binny speaks to the media in Mumbai on October 18. (Indranil MUKHERJEE / AFP)

Warning to the non-striker is right spirit of game, says Muttiah Muralitharan

Muttiah Muralitharan (AFP file image)

Sri Lankan bowler Maheesh Theekshana is now Army Sergeant

Maheesh Theekshana is now Army Sergeant (Photo by arrangement)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->