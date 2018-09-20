search on deccanchronicle.com
2018 Vijay Hazare Trophy: 10-4-10-8! Shahbaz Nadeem breaks List A world record

PTI
Published Sep 20, 2018, 1:35 pm IST
Updated Sep 20, 2018, 1:53 pm IST
Rajasthan were all out for 73 runs in 28.3 overs with Nadeem's final figures reading 10-4-10-8.
 Jharkhand's left-armer Shahbaz Nadeem, who has been knocking on the doors of the Indian team for a while now, ran through the Rajasthan batting to end a sensational spell. (Photo: PTI)

Chennai: Jharkhand spinner Shahbaz Nadeem Thursday broke a two-decade-old world record for best bowling figures in List A cricket, with an incredible haul of 8/10 against Rajasthan in the Vijay Hazare Trophy here.

Left-armer Nadeem, who has been knocking on the doors of the Indian team for a while now, ran through the Rajasthan batting to end a sensational spell. Rajasthan were all out for 73 runs in 28.3 overs with Nadeem's final figures reading 10-4-10-8.

 

The previous best was also in the name of an Indian in Delhi left-arm spinner Rahul Sanghvi, who achieved figures of 8/15 against Himachal Pradesh in a 1997-98 match. Sanghvi appeared in just one Test for India, back in 2001 against Australia.

The 29-year-old Nadeem has played 99 First-Class matches, taking 375 wickets at 29.74. He has taken 124 wickets at the List A level in 87 games besides 89 scalps in 109 T20s.

He has been a consistent performer for Jharkhand in all formats including the four-day Ranji Trophy.

He was recently part of the India A team which played in England and also the home series against Australia A.

Tags: shahbaz nadeem, 2018 vijay hazare trophy, jharkhand vs rajasthan




2018 Vijay Hazare Trophy: 10-4-10-8! Shahbaz Nadeem breaks List A world record

