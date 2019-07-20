Cricket World Cup 2019

Sports Cricket 20 Jul 2019 Dhoni makes himself ...
Sports, Cricket

Dhoni makes himself unavailable for Windies tour, Rishabh Pant to replace him

PTI
Published Jul 20, 2019, 12:59 pm IST
Updated Jul 20, 2019, 1:06 pm IST
Dhoni, 38, has intimated his decision to the BCCI prior to the selection committee meeting on Sunday.
With Dhoni pulling out of the tour, Rishabh Pant is expected to be the first wicketkeeper in all three formats. (Photo: File)
 With Dhoni pulling out of the tour, Rishabh Pant is expected to be the first wicketkeeper in all three formats. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Saturday made himself "unavailable" for the Indian team's tour of West Indies as speculations raged about his future.

An Honorary Lieutenant Colonel in the Parachute Regiment of the Territorial Army, it is learnt that Dhoni will be spending the better part of the next two months with his regiment.

 

A top BCCI official confirmed the development.

"Dhoni has made himself unavailable for the tour of West Indies as he will be spending two months with his paramilitary regiment," the official told PTI.

Dhoni, 38, has intimated his decision to the BCCI prior to the selection committee meeting on Sunday.

With Dhoni pulling out of the tour, Rishabh Pant is expected to be the first wicketkeeper in all three formats while Wriddhiman Saha will be Pant's understudy in the Tests.

...
Tags: mahendra singh dhoni, india vs west indies, indian cricket team
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Sports

The selection panel is scheduled to meet on Sunday to choose squads for the West Indies tour. (Photo: AFP)

How Ganguly, Dravid, Sehwag, Gambhir were left out by 'Strategy Dhoni'

A total of 32 matches will be played – 15 in Natham, 15 in Tirunelvelli and 2 in Chennai. (Photo: TNPL/Twitter)

TNPL 2019: Fixtures, schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

Bangladesh finished at the eighth position in the World Cup as the side managed to win just three matches in the tournament. (Photo: AFP)

Mortaza ruled out of series against Sri Lanka, Tamim to lead Bangladesh

Olympic silver medallist Sindhu took 44 minutes to beat Okuhara in the two straight games. (Photo: AP/PTI)

Indonesia Open 2019: PV Sindhu storms into semi-finals after thrashing Nozomi Okuhara



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

8 Things you must inspect before buying a used car

Made up your mind on a particular used car? Follow these steps while inspecting the vehicle to make sure you are not in for a surprise later.
 

In a first, women cops and CRPF to get customised full body protectors

Until now, the lady cops had to adjust with the gear designed for men. (Photo: Representational I File)
 

Hollywood action choreographers roped in for Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff's 'War'

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.
 

World's longest electric road trip ends in New Zealand after 3 years

The 101,000-km (62,800 mile) trip took Wakker through Eastern Europe, Iran, India, Southeast Asia, before traveling around much of Australia and across to New Zealand. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Will the 2020 Hyundai Verna facelift look like this in India?

Interiors to largely remain unchanged save for a few features addition.
 

Skoda Rapid Rider launched at Rs 6.99 lakh

Skoda Rapid Rider is around Rs 1 lakh cheaper than the Active variant it is based on.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

TNPL 2019: Fixtures, schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

A total of 32 matches will be played – 15 in Natham, 15 in Tirunelvelli and 2 in Chennai. (Photo: TNPL/Twitter)

Mortaza ruled out of series against Sri Lanka, Tamim to lead Bangladesh

Bangladesh finished at the eighth position in the World Cup as the side managed to win just three matches in the tournament. (Photo: AFP)

West Indies A win fourth unofficial ODI against India A

Both teams will now face each other in the fifth and final ODI on July 21 with India holding an unassailable 4-1 lead in the series. (Photo: Windies Cricket/Twitter)

Sri Lanka Cricket announces squad for ODI series against Bangladesh

Fast bowler Nuwan Pradeep, who was part of the World Cup squad, is set to make a comeback after recovering from chickenpox. (Photo: AFP)

Cricket Association of Telangana gears up for dogfight

Telangana State itself was carved out on the basis of injustice meted out to locals when it came to providing opportunities. Unfortunately, the imbalance now is between Hyderabad City and the districts. — Sunil Babu Kolanpaka CAT founder-secretary
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham