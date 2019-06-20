Cricket World Cup 2019

Sports Cricket 20 Jun 2019 India jolted, Shikha ...
Sports, Cricket

India jolted, Shikhar Dhawan ruled out of ICC Cricket World Cup

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RAM TEJA
Published Jun 20, 2019, 12:51 am IST
Updated Jun 20, 2019, 2:58 am IST
Rishabh Pant, who had agonizingly fallen short of the 15 man squad has been now called up as a replacement for Dhawan.
Shikhar DhawanShikhar Dhawan watches teammates batting in the nets during a training session in this file photo. (Photo: DC)
 Shikhar DhawanShikhar Dhawan watches teammates batting in the nets during a training session in this file photo. (Photo: DC)

India opener Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out of the ICC Cricket World Cup after he suffered a hairline fracture on his thumb while playing against Australia in India's second match of the tournament.

The decision confirms the worst fears of the Indian team management, who had kept the decision to call up a replacement for the left-handed opener on stand-by as they felt that Dhawan would recover in time for the business end of the World Cup.

 

Rishabh Pant, who had agonizingly fallen short of the 15 man squad has been now called up as a replacement for Dhawan and will be in the reckoning for the remaining games.

Dhawan has been a vital part of the Indian batting line-up along with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli and will be a huge miss going forward, but this could open up a spot for K.L. Rahul at the top.

The Karnataka batsman who had to slot in at no 4 initially and opened in the game against Pakistan can play with the freedom of his former self and without any baggage, that would have otherwise been felt with Dhawan waiting in the wings.

...
Tags: shikhar dhawan, icc 2019 world cup, rishabh pant


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Sports

Sam Kerr

Super Kerr slams four goals for Australia

Afghanistan’s Hashmatullah Shahidi lies on the ground after he was hit by fast bowler Mark Wood’s delivery during the match against England at Old Trafford in Manchester on Tuesday. (Photo: AP)

Strong Hashmatullah Shahidi got up from blow to play for mom

Australia’s Alex Carey attends a training session at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Wednesday, eve of their match against Bangladesh. (Photo: AFP)

Australia strategise to blunt sharp Shakib al Hasan

“We’ve been facing some of the best fast bowlers in the last four matches. We’ve been coping well... not worried about that. We just need to do our basics right. — Shakib al Hasan Bangladesh allrounder

Crouching Tigers



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Bold pictures of Splitsvilla 7 winner Scarlett Rose are breaking internet; check out

Scarlett Rose bold pictures. (Photo: Instagram)
 

From Rome to Om: Why Athawale chose BJP over Congress?

In his address, Athawale took a jibe at the Congress party and Congress president Rahul Gandhi on the party’s electoral loss. (Photo: PTI)
 

Protest in Belgavi against Union Minister for taking his oath in English

Karnataka Rakshan Vedike or Karnataka Defence forum is a pro-Kannada organization, known for their activism in the interest of Kannada-speaking community in issues like Belgaum border issue, Krishna river water sharing, Cauvery water dispute, Hogenakkal, Mahadai project and so on. (Photo: ANI)
 

Urvashi Rautela bashes former PR manager for assassinating her character; read post

Urvashi Rautela.
 

Man worships Donald Trump in Telangana, erects statue

Krishna said he 'worships' Trump because he is a strong leader and he likes his bold attitude. (Photo: Video grab)
 

Sperm donor is child’s legal father, Australian court rules

Judge Margaret Cleary ruled that a lower court was wrong to rule against the father and concluded that the child should remain in Australia so he can have visitation rights. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Strong Hashmatullah Shahidi got up from blow to play for mom

Afghanistan’s Hashmatullah Shahidi lies on the ground after he was hit by fast bowler Mark Wood’s delivery during the match against England at Old Trafford in Manchester on Tuesday. (Photo: AP)

Australia strategise to blunt sharp Shakib al Hasan

Australia’s Alex Carey attends a training session at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Wednesday, eve of their match against Bangladesh. (Photo: AFP)

Crouching Tigers

“We’ve been facing some of the best fast bowlers in the last four matches. We’ve been coping well... not worried about that. We just need to do our basics right. — Shakib al Hasan Bangladesh allrounder

Rassie van der Dussen gives struggling South Africa hope

Faf du Plessis is bowled by Lockie Ferguson. (Photo: AFP)

Mohammed Shami 2.0: Change in eating habits helped pacer evolve

Mohammed Shami
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham