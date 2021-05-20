Sports Cricket 20 May 2021 Bio-bubble is a five ...
Sports, Cricket

Bio-bubble is a five-star stressful prison

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BIPIN DANI
Published May 20, 2021, 8:16 am IST
Updated May 20, 2021, 9:29 am IST
The teams are likely to fly out together on a charter flight to London on June 2
Both the Indian squads will be in bio-bubble in Mumbai. (Photo: Sourced Image)
 Both the Indian squads will be in bio-bubble in Mumbai. (Photo: Sourced Image)

Mumbai: Virat Kohli's boys heading to the UK for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand and the five-match Test series against England this summer will undergo a hard quarantine, spanning two weeks, starting Thursday.  

Also part of this plan will be the Indian women's squad, which is scheduled to play a one-off Test followed by three ODIs and three T20Is.

 

Both the Indian squads will be in bio-bubble in Mumbai and are likely to fly out together on a charter flight to London on June 2.

A bio-bubble in cricket is nothing but a safe and risk-free "imaginary" environment where all the concerned stakeholders such as players, officials, administrators, broadcasters etc. reside to prevent any physical interaction with the outside world.

Every word or phrase has an embedded psychological connotation which adds to the literal meaning, according to the stress management expert,  Anusheela Brahmachary.

 

"The word 'bubble' has an implication of fragility attached to it. It may come across to the listener as/for 'someone who is fragile or requires a very sensitive and protected environment'. When such a term is used in context of a player, it may pose a threat to his/her self-belief as an efficient and resilient individual. Hence, this term 'bubble' can seem a bit detrimental to many players. It will be recommended to coin more neutral terms devoid of underlying connotations", she says.

Adding further, she says, "In the end, the players should also remember that their self-esteem and efficiency is not so delicate that a mere 'term' will tarnish it. We need to take our minds off the nitigrities of the terms used and focus more on ensuring a safe playing environment for the teams".  

 

"In these trying times, the anxieties and the insecurities are shooting off the roof in everyone. Performing at the best, under these circumstances, is a matter of great momentum. Lowered tolerance threshold may make the players more sensitive about the trivial details. It is important for the teams to use the mental health professionals to help the players de-stress, focus on their performance and ensure their own safety and health".

Bio-bubble for a longer period is stressful, according to the sports psychologist Varadayini Chitale, who has worked with a lot of players individually in India.

 

Explaining the reasons, she says, "The protocols or following SOPs itself may get very stressful due to the rigor and commitment required to do the tests, following social distancing and maintaining a secure bubble. This means no interaction with the outside world or no socialising. Players are used to seeing the city they travel to. Plus, bringing families was normal. But all this falls outside the bio-bubble".

"This is added pressure to the already existing performance pressure that is needed to be on top of the game and being in the eyes of selectors".

 

She adds, "Fear of contracting the virus always remains. As seen in IPL, in spite of having a biobubble, players and some officials contracted the virus".

Getting rid of bio-bubble is difficult. Even if players get completely vaccinated the nature of the virus and vaccination process will be evolving in the coming years. So how can we better the process in a team?

She explains, "Bio-bubble rules need to be maintained, but having an equal social life inside the bio-bubble will help the players.

"Like said by ECB, terming the bio-bubble as "team Environment" can help develop a better mindset for the players".
 
"Having social protocols like - calling members of the family or friends outside the bubble- and making it mandatory can help".
 
"Compulsory mental training protocols like team based meditation, visualisation and having a sport and clinical psychologist inside the bubble also need to be established which will help develop a healthier team environment".

 

According to the psychologist, continuity of sports, at all the levels is needed.

"An environment also needs to be put into consideration for grassroot sports. For the grassroot level, maintaining a bio-bubble or a secure environment is tough. But limiting physical social interaction during tournaments can be self-managed by the players themselves", she signed off. 

...
Tags: team india, world test championship (wtc), indian women cricket team
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Horoscope 20 May 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Sports

The main areas of focus were on the stiffness, hardness and frequency (sound) of the cricket bat. — By arrangement

All sports need innovations: Bamboo bat researchers not losing hope

The Mumbai-based social activist demanded the transfer of entire revenue earned through the recent defunct IPL matches to be transferred. (Photo: PTI)

BCCI served notice to transfer IPL-14 earnings to relief funds

This offer has come at the time when the former India captain Sourav Ganguly, who now happens to the BCCI president has said,

Sri Lanka Cricket offers window for Indian Premier League

IPL

BCCI blinks, IPL suspended



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

All-round Bumrah headlines opening day for India as Australia A bowled out for 108

Jasprit Bumrah in this file photo. - AFP

Telangana Cricket Association pitches for BCCI affiliation

Speaking to media persons, Guruva Reddy spoke at length on how the TCA was nurturing young talent from the district, and how the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) was not doing its job.

India crush England in last T20 to clinch ‘see-saw’ series

India captain Virat Kohli (right) and batting partner Hardik Pandya celebrate scoring runs against England in the fifth Twenty20 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday. — AP

Dilhara Lokuhettige set to challenge eight-year ban

The ICC suspension comes in the wake of two of the three members in the tribunal Michael Belhoff QC (Chairman) and the Honourable Mr Justice Winston Anderson finding that the ICC has established jurisdiction over Lokuhettige. — By arrangement

Ganguly discharged from hospital after fresh round of angioplasty

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly waves to his fans after he got discharged from a private hospital, in Kolkata, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. Ganguly underwent a fresh round of angioplasty on Thursday and two more stents were implanted to clear the 48- year-old cricket legend''s clogged coronary arteries. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham