search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| IPL 2018, CSK vs RR: Watson scores 50 as hosts recover
 
Sports, Cricket

LIVE| IPL 2018, CSK vs RR: Watson scores 50 as hosts recover

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 20, 2018, 7:13 pm IST
Updated Apr 20, 2018, 8:45 pm IST
Score after 10 overs, CSK 107-1, Suresh Raina 32*, Shane Watson 62*; Ben Laughlin (1/5).
(Photo: BCCI)
 (Photo: BCCI)

CSK 50-1 from 4.3 overs

WICKET! Ben Laughlin strikes as he removes Ambati Rayudu for 12 runs, courtesy a catch by wicketkeeper Jos Buttler.

 

Toss update

Ajinkya Rahane won the toss on Friday, and said that Rajasthan Royals would bowl against Chennai Super Kings.

CSK have made two changes, bringing in a fit-again Suresh Raina in place of Murali Vijay and replacing Harbhajan Singh with Karn Sharma.

RR also made two changes, with Stuart Binny replacing Dhawal Kulkarni and Heinrich Klaasen replacing D 'Arcy Short.

Here is how the teams lineup for tonight's match:

Preview

Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will look to start afresh at their new home at the Maharashtra Cricket Association International Stadium here when they take on Ajinkya Rahane’s Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday.

The only game CSK played at the Chepauk stadium in Chennai was against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), after which their home matches were shifted here due to the Cauvery dispute. CSK, though, went on to win that match by five wickets.

CSK suffered their first loss of the season in their last match against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in Mohali recently, as former player Ravichandran Ashwin and co completed a thrilling last-ball finish to win by three wickets.

For Dhoni, however, Pune will be a familiar place as he was a part of Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) franchise for the last two years.

Both teams are currently tied on four points, with CSK in fourth position and RR in the fifth respectively.

This will be a crunch match, and a win for either of the team will boost their chances for the remainder of the tournament.

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni(captain), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf du Plessis,, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Kanishk Seth, Lungi Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Mark Wood, Kshitiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur,  Harbhajan Singh, , David Willey, N Jagadeesan.

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane(captain), Ben Stokes, Stuart Binny, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Rahul Tripathi, D Arcy Short, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jaydev Unadkat, Ankit Sharma, Anureet Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Prashant Chopra, Sudhesan Midhun, Ben Laughlin, Mahipal Lomror, Aryaman Birla, Jatin Saxena, Dushmantha Chameera, , Heinrich Klaasen, Ish Sodhi

When is the match?

The match is scheduled to start at 8 pm IST on Friday (April 20)

Where is the match?

The match will take place at Maharashtra Cricket Association International Stadium in Pune.

Live telecast and timings:

With Star India now acquiring the media rights from Sony Pictures Network India for the upcoming season, the matches will be telecast on various Star Sports channels.

Live streaming:

The matches can be viewed live on Hotstar.com or on the Hotstar app.

Tags: rajasthan royals, chennai super kings (csk), indian premier league (ipl), ipl 2018, live cricket score




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

2018 Apple iPad goes on sale in India, starts at Rs 28,000

The 2018 iPad also sports TouchID for biometric verification.
 

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor trolled for his version of 'Malabar Paneer' recipe

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor trolled for his version of 'Malabar Paneer' recipe (Photo: Twitter Screengrab / Sanjeev Kapoor)
 

Exclusive: Dhawal Kulkarni on Rajasthan Royals return, Rahane, Warne and more

And despite failing to catch the eye of the selectors in the last few years, Kulkarni will hope for a similar return of fortunes as he spearheads the Royals bowling attack. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Razer Cynosa Chroma review: PC Gaming made colourful

The RGB illumination is surely one of the best we have seen in the budget segment, which when clubbed along with the Razer Synapse 3 application offers tremendous value.
 

'Chat' could be the iMessage for non-Apple devices

Android Messages Web Client (Photo: Google via TheVerge)
 

US health department bans goat yoga class in New York

Goat Yoga. (Photo: Facebook / FARRM)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Exclusive: Dhawal Kulkarni on Rajasthan Royals return, Rahane, Warne and more

And despite failing to catch the eye of the selectors in the last few years, Kulkarni will hope for a similar return of fortunes as he spearheads the Royals bowling attack. (Photo: BCCI)

Cricket Australia to name Darren Lehmann replacement in 'coming weeks'

Cricket Australia said Friday a decision on who will replace national coach Darren Lehmann will be made

2018 IPL: Gayle slams critics, says 'nothing to prove' after scoring ton vs SRH

Gayle was only selected in the third round of bidding for players by IPL teams for the 2018 season. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2018: CSK CEO reveals reason behind booking train for fans to Pune home games

Other expenses including travel, food, accommodation, match tickets and jerseys were also arranged by CSK for the fans. (Photo: Twitter)

IPL 2018: CSK look to get back on the winning track

MS Dhoni
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham